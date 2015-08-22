World Challenge: O'Connell, Montecalvo Win GT, GTA Round 16; Udell Wins GT Cup Round 14

Johnny O'Connell scored his third GT win of the 2015 season in Round 16 at Miller Motorsports Park for the Ford Grand Prix presented by VP Racing Fuels. Frankie Montecalvo scored his fifth win in GTA, while Alec Udell earned his second win of the season in Round 14 for the GT Cup class.

From the rolling start, O’Connell in the No. 3 Cadillac Racing Cadillac ATS-VR GT3 was briefly challenged on the outside into Turn 1 by James Davison in the No. 33 AE Replay XD Nissan GT Academy entry, but the Nissan driver couldn’t make the move around the outside of the Cadillac stick.. Davison then fended off teammate Bryan Heitkotter in the No. 05 AE Replay XC Nissan GT Academy car.

After qualifying on pole, Guy Smith, driving the the No. 20 Bentley Team Dyson Racing Bentley Continental GT3 was forced to start at the back of the GT field following a post-qualifying technical infraction. Smith got to business quickly moving up to 16th on the opening lap.

In GTA, pole sitter Montecalvo in the No. 66 DragonSpeed Mercedes-Benz AMG SLS GT3 led the class through Lap 1 from the start and sat eight overall after lap one, with Martin Fuentes in the No. 07 Scuderia Corsa Ferrari 458 GT3 Italia in second and Eric Lux driving the No. 08 DragonSpeed Mercedes-Benz AMG SLS GT3 in third.

In GT Cup, class points leader Colin Thompson in the No. 11 Porsche of Bucks County Porsche 911 GT3 Cup led Alec Udell in the No. 17 Global Motorsports Group entry and Salt Lake City's Sloan Urry, in the No. 02 TruSpeed Autosport Porsche 911 GT3 Cup in third.

A full-course caution would fly during the opening lap as the No. 95 Turner Motorsport BMW E89 Z4 GT3 sat wounded outside of Turn 1. The No. 95 machine made contact with several cars as competitors went three abreast through the corner.

The restart came on Lap 4; O'Connell and the front runners launched cleanly. Behind them, championship contender Olivier Beretta in the No. 61 R. Ferri Motorsport Ferrari 458 GT3 Italia spun on the front straight but was able to continue without significant damage to the car.

Into Turn 1, O’Connell was just ahead of another pass attempt by Heitkotter on his teammate Davison. From there, O’Connell would slowly stretch and manage his lead throughout the race ahead of Davison and Heitkotter.

Montecalvo maintained his GTA class lead running eighth overall in the race, with Fuentes second in class and 10th overall. GTA championship points leader coming into the weekend Henrique Cisneros in the No. 30 NGT Motorsport Ferrari 458 GT3 Italia moved into third in class and 14th overall in the race. Thompson, Udell and Urry held their positions in GT Cup.

On Lap 5, Smith continued his drive through the field, and was now up to ninth overall. He moved a lap later on Montecalvo over eighth overall.

That gave Smith access to a near-race long battle among a number of cars, with Ryan Dalziel in the No. 31 EFFORT Racing Porsche 911 GT3R leading a train from fifth to tenth while Nicky Catsburg in the No. 25 Blancpain Racing Lamborghini Gallardo FL2 ran relatively uncontested in fourth for the duration of the 50-minute race.

On Lap 7, the contest for the GT Cup lead got taken up a notch as Udell passed Thompson, with Thompson taking the lead back on Lap 9.

Meanwhile, Smith would move his Bentley around Peter Cunningham's No. 42 RealTime Racing Acura TLX-GT for seventh, and spent a number of laps looking for a way by Michael Lewis in the No. 41 EFFORT Racing Porsche 911 GT3R but not succeeding. In GTA, Montecalvo continued to manage his class lead.

While all this was going on, Chris Dyson in the No. 16 Bentley Continental GT3 pitted for a new left front tire, significantly dropping him back through the field.

The battle in GT Cup continued as Thompson, under pressure from Udell, ran wide and allowed Udell to take the class lead. On Lap 21, the two ran side-by-side for corner after corner, with neither driver giving an inch. As Udell pulled slightly ahead, Thompson blinked in Turn 1 and lost control, spinning and giving Udell the victory as Thompson would still manage to come home second.

On Lap 24, there was a shuffle in GT that saw Cunningham advance to seventh behind the two EFFORT Porsches, bringing Andy Pilgrim of in the No. 8 Cadillac ATS-VR GT3 with him. Smith dropped back to ninth where he would ultimately finish.

The GTA points leader Cisneros also found his way off course late in the race, falling back to finish fourth in GTA behind Lux in the No. 07 Dragonspeed Mercedes-Benz in third and Fuentes' Ferrari, which finished second in GTA.

In Turn 1 a lap later, Pilgrim got around Cunningham for seventh overall, where he would finish ahead of the No. 42 Acura in eighth. Ryan Dalziel and Michael Lewis were fifth and sixth at checkered flag, respectively.

As the checkers flew, O'Connell scored his first victory since winning at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park in May. Davison would follow in second ahead of Heitkotter in third position. Montecalvo won over Fuentes, and Lux. Udell took the win over Thompson and Urry.

O'Connell had the fastest lap in GT and will start on pole for Sunday's Round 17 race, while Montecalvo will also start of pole in GTA after securing the fastest lap in class during the race. Udell will start on pole in GT Cup for Sunday's Round 14 race.

Next up for the GT, GTA and GT Cup classes will be Round 17 and Round 15 on Sunday at 3:35 pm ET.

