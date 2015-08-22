IndyCar: Charlie Kimball Crashes Hard In Pocono Qualifying (VIDEO)
Photo: Bret Kelley / INDYCAR

Charlie Kimball has been checked and cleared from the Pocono Raceway medical center following an airborne, hard-contact crash during his qualifying run for Sunday's ABC Supply 500. 

The Chip Ganassi Racing driver was quickest in Practice 1 on Saturday morning, but entering Turn 3 during his qualifying attempt, he lost control of the No. 83 Chevrolet, spun, and made nose-first, heavy contact with the wall.

He then went slightly airborne, hitting the fencing above the SAFER Barrier before coming back down onto the racing surface. 

Here is a video of the accident: