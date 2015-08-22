IndyCar: Charlie Kimball Crashes Hard In Pocono Qualifying (VIDEO)

Charlie Kimball has been checked and cleared from the Pocono Raceway medical center following an airborne, hard-contact crash during his qualifying run for Sunday's ABC Supply 500.

The Chip Ganassi Racing driver was quickest in Practice 1 on Saturday morning, but entering Turn 3 during his qualifying attempt, he lost control of the No. 83 Chevrolet, spun, and made nose-first, heavy contact with the wall.

He then went slightly airborne, hitting the fencing above the SAFER Barrier before coming back down onto the racing surface.

Here is a video of the accident:

Kimball was unhurt in the crash, luckily, escaping with only a minor cut to his chin.

Without a time set in qualifying due to the wreck, he will start from the back for Sunday's 500-miler at Pocono.

Kimball's Ganassi teammates Scott Dixon, Tony Kanaan and Sage Karam qualified 11th, 12th and 20th, respecively. Kimball will start last on the grid in 23rd.

Aaron Durant is the editor of the VAVEL USA Racing section. Follow him on Twitter at @DoubleA291.