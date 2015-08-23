World Challenge: Mark Wilkins Wins GTS Round 13 At Miller

Mark Wilkins took his first GTS class win of the 2015 season in a flag-to-flag drive in Round 13 at Miller Motorsports Park

With the green flag in the air, Wilkins, behind the wheel of the No. 38 Kinetic Motorsports Kia Optima, led into Turn 1, with teammate Ben Clucas driving the No. 36 Kia Optima following closely and slotting into second as the two Kia entries started on the front row.

At the same time, Dean Martin at the wheel of the No. 50 Rehagen Racing Ford Mustang Boss 302 executed a pass for sixth on Andy Lee in the No. 20 BestIT Racing Chevrolet Camaro. Lee battled back, however, grabbing the position from Martin and pulling a gap.

Points leader Andrew Aquilante put the No. 32 Phoenix American Motorsports Ford Mustang Boss 302 13th on the grid for Saturday's race in the qualifying session earlier in the day, but elected to start last on fresh tires. The Road America winner moved up five positions to 11th on the opening lap to win the Optima Batteries Best Start Award.

At the front of the field, it was Jack Baldwin in the No. 73 GTSport Racing Porsche Cayman S that closed on the leading pair of Kias by Lap 3 with a five-car train for the race lead, also including Vesko Kozarov in the No. 23 Skullcandy Team Nissan entry and Michael Cooper driving the No. 10 Blackdog Speed Shop Chevrolet Camaro Z28.

Martin had fallen back to seventh at this point and faced pressure from a closing Kurt Rezzetano and his Phoenix American Motorsports teammate Aquilante who had advanced to eighth from last on the grid.

By Lap 9, Kozarov ran wide in Turn 1 as he attempted a move on Baldwin, allowing the driver of the No. 73 machine to stay in third place. As Baldwin continued to stay with the lead group, Kozarov stayed with him, while Cooper fell back a bit, losing touch with the leaders.

The battle at the front of the field intensified on Lap 13 as Baldwin moved on Clucas, challenging the Kia for second position. This allowed Wilkins to extend his lead a bit over second and third.

Three laps later it was Kozarov who challenged Baldwin for third place in Turn 1. The Nissan driver couldn’t make the move stick, but increased Baldwin’s urgency, as the Porsche attacked Clucas and those two went side-by-side for second, with Clucas keeping the spot.

A lap later, Baldwin tried the same move again - this time executing the pass and grabbing second place from of the Kia of Clucas. Lee also tracked down Cooper, as the two Camaro drivers battled, with Lee taking the fifth spot on Lap 20.

Back at the front, Kozarov followed Baldwin’s initiative, passing Clucas to take third on Lap 21 while Baldwin was chasing down Wilkins for the lead.

With two laps to go, Baldwin had closed to seven tenths off Wilkins.

Coming to the white flag, onto the front straight, Baldwin pulled his Porsche alongside the Kia. A few corners later with the final lap coming to a close, Baldwin put his No. 73 on the inside of Wilkins, but couldn’t make the pass stick; Wilkins took his first win of the season over Baldwin, with Kozarov finishing third.

Aquilante, the points leader coming into the race, finished 10th.

Next up for the GTS class is their second and final race of the weekend at Miller Motorsports Park; the green flag for GTS Round 14 is set for 11:45 am ET on Sunday morning. Cooper, having had the fastest lap of Saturday's race, will start from pole.

Aaron Durant is the editor of the VAVEL USA Racing section. Follow him on Twitter at @DoubleA291.