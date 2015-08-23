World Challenge: Kozarov And Wolfe Sweep TC, TCA At Miller; Jordan Wins TCB

The Miller Motorsports Park weekend was swept for the TC and TCA classes by Vesko Kozarov and Jason Wolfe, respectively, while Joey Jordan won in his first ever Pirelli World Challenge appearance in the TCB class.

As the lights went out for the standing start, Kozarov in the No. 3 Skullcandy Team Nissan Nissan Altima took the lead over Alex Welch of the No. 16 HPA Motorsports VW Jetta GLI.

It was Kozarov’s last session of a busy day that saw him win the TC race earlier in the morning and finish third in the GTS race just prior to the TC start.

In TCA, it was points leader Wolfe in the No. 36 Kinetic Motorsports Kia Forte Koup leading from the standing start, backing up his victory performance from the Saturday morning race at Miller. Patrick Seguin, second to Wolfe in the TCA class points and driver of the No. 39 Team OST Racing Honda Civic Si followed closely for the opening portion of the race.

In TCB, Jordan’s fast lap from the morning race earned him pole position in the Protomotive Corksport Mazda 2. Jordan launched off the line, and was another car leading flag-to-flag, to earn his first victory in his debut World Challenge weekend.

Later on the opening lap, drama ensued as John Weisberg in the No. 50 BERG Racing Mazda MX5 slowed and dropped positions, but was able to continue.

A few moments later, smoke erupted off the back of the No. 00 Motorsports Promotions Porsche Cayman of Corey Fergus, who was forced to retire from the race without completing a single lap. This marks a massive hit for his title hopes as he entered the weekend at Miller as the class points leader.

By Lap 4, Welch was busy with Ernie Francis Jr. in the No. 98 Breathless Performance Mazda MX-5, who stayed with the VW driver for lap after lap, looking for a way by.

On the same lap, Seguin mounted his most serious challenge to Wolfe, but couldn’t get by, eventually falling back behind Wolfe’s Kia.

Francis Jr. made his move on Lap 7, quickly getting past Welch for second place. Welch then immediately came into the pits with an apparent problem; he was able to rejoin the race, but unable to get back out on the lead lap.

As Wolfe built up his TCA lead over Seguin, Kris Wright in the No. 34 Kia Forte Koup had moved up to fourth, but went off course, losing two spots.

In TCB, Jordan was methodically building up his race lead over Johan Schwartz driving the No. 25 Tech Sport Racing Chevrolet Sonic, who ran strong in second for the race.

As the race came to a quick close, Weisberg had moved his Mazda MX-5 into striking distance of third-place-running Steve Burns in the No. 43 Ian Lacy Racing Ford Mustang V6. Burns was able to keep Weisberg at bay until the two caught a trio of TCB cars involved in their own battle. Burns went high and couldn’t find a way by, while Weisberg went low, passing four cars in one move, swiftly taking over third place.

Despite smoke coming from Weisberg’s car on the closing lap, he was able to hold on to take the final podium spot in TC behind Kozarov, who won, and Francis Jr., in second.

Wolfe took top honors in TCA with Seguin and Tony Rivera in the No. 86 Brass Monkey Racing Scion FR-S rounding out the podium.

In the TCB class, Jordan led Schwartz and Glenn Nixon in the No. 58 Racing.ca Honda Fit to the checkered flag.

Of note, TC championship points contender Adam Poland did not start the race in his No. 33 EASTEX Motorsports Mazda MX-5.

With Rounds 13, 14 and 15 in the books for the three Touring Car classes, they will take to the track next at Mazda Raceway Laguna Seca to decide the titles with a triple-header weekend set for September 11-13.

Aaron Durant is the editor of the VAVEL USA Racing section. Follow him on Twitter at @DoubleA291.