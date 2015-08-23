IndyCar: Rahal Wrecks, Wilson Airlifted, Hunter-Reay Wins At Pocono

Two aborted starts as a result of polesitter Helio Castroneves being a bit too anxious to get underway was how Sunday's ABC Supply 500 got started at Pocono Raceway.

The third attempt at the start was successful, but Castroneves was swamped by his Team Penske teammates Simon Pagenaud and Will Power as well as CFH Racing's Josef Newgarden who shot right to the early lead.

Much of the field came in for early stops; some of the frontrunners were executing their service in their pit boxes as the first yellow flag of the day came out for Jack Hawksworth losing his left rear wheel.

Championship points leader Juan Pablo Montoya was able to narrowly avoid the loose wheel as it jumped to the inside of the track. Hawksworth lost the wheel after leaving his pit box before the service was completely finished.

Soon after green flag racing returned, Tony Kanaan was able to get by the fast Andretti Autosport cars of Justin Wilson and Carlos Munoz to take over the lead in the No. 10 Chip Ganassi Racing Chevrolet.

Kanaan and Newgarden came in for a pit stop on Lap 67, leaving pit lane nose to tail and battling as they returned to the track. The remainder of the field came in for their stop, and it was during this round of stops that Graham Rahal's crew had trouble getting the fuel nozzle into the No. 15 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing car, resulting in a 30-second-long pit stop.

As the 500-mile race neared its halfway point, Rahal experienced some of the worst luck he has been dealt since being taken out in Race 1 at Detroit at the end of May.

Rahal, on the inside of fellow Honda driver Justin Wilson, was spun after contact with Tristan Vautier of Dale Coyne Racing. Both Rahal and Vautier were sent spinning into the outside wall at Turn 3, bringing both of the Honda drivers' races to an end.

With the crash being exactly what championship contending Rahal did not need, he climbed out of his No. 15 Honda and made the trip over to Vautier's wrecked Coyne car to exhange a few words.

The halfway point of the race was reached soon after, and green flag racing returned.

Rookie Gabby Chaves of Bryan Herta Autosport spent some time leading Castroneves and Sage Karam; although completely off strategy, the young Colombian was able to prove a bit what he can do.

Another yellow came out in the midst of this as Kanaan spun the No. 10 Ganassi Chevrolet twice before sliding to the inside retaining wall which he made heavy contact with, bringing his day to an end.

The field bunched up once again behind Chaves' No. 98 BHA Honda, and the green flag came back out on Lap 139 of 200.

Pagenaud and Karam got by Chaves to take over the top two spots at the front - but the yellow came right back out as Marco Andretti found himself in the wall on the opening lap of the restart. As a result of this rather random crash, Andretti will not complete every lap of the 2015 Verizon IndyCar Series season.

Well into the final 50 laps of the race, the ninth yellow of the race brought things to a short halt once again as a fox - as in the animal - made its way across the track.

The 10th full course caution came out on the opening lap of the restart as polesitter Castroneves spun into the wall, bringing his day to a premature end.

Following Castroneves' crash, the green flag returned on Lap 173. At the green, Takuma Sato wasted no time in taking over at the front in the No. 14 A.J Foyt Enterprises Honda-powered entry.

The young guns of the series, Karam and Chaves, got by Sato to spend their time at the front as the 25-to-go mark was reached.

Karam, though, would find himself hard into the wall with just 21 laps remaining, bringing his race to an early end in a violent wreck. Justin Wilson hit the wall at the same time and had his race cut short as well.

Wilson lost control of the car after he was hit by debris from Karam's huge crash; it seemed that he lost consciousness when he was hit and went into the inside retaining wall.

Wilson was airlifted to a nearby hospital just before the race did return to green with only seven laps remaining.

With Gabby Chaves primed for a podium finish, the first of his Rookie Verizon IndyCar Series season this year, but his car went up in smoke as a mechanical failure brougt out yet another full course yellow.

Ryan Hunter-Reay led the field to the white flag under caution, completed the final lap, and took the checkers behind the pace car to win his second race of the season thus far.

Rounding out the podium were Newgarden and Montoya.

Stay tuned to @VAVELIndyCar on Twitter for updates regarding Justin Wilson's condition.

