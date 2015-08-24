World Challenge: Cooper Wins GTS Round 14 At Miller

Michael Cooper scored his third GTS win of the 2015 season in Round 14 at Miller Motorsports Park. Vesko Kozarov finished second, while Ben Clucas was third.

From the standing start, polesitter Cooper driving the No. 10 Blackdog Speed Shop Chevrolet Camaro Z28 got the launch he needed to take the lead heading into Turn 1, as Clucas, at the wheel of the No. 36 Kinetic Motorsports Kia Optima slotted into second ahead of Jack Baldwin in the No. 73 GTSport Racing Porsche Cayman S.

One victim of the standing start was the GTS points leader entering the weekend, Andrew Aquilante, driver of the No. 32 Phoenix American Motorsports Ford Mustang Boss 302, who failed to get away cleanly and fell back through the field, finishing the race in 12th.

Through the Black Rock Hairpin on the opening lap it was Clucas moving on Cooper to take the lead, with Baldwin following closely in third and Kozarov in the No. 23 Skullcandy Team Nissan Nissan 370Z.

By Lap 5, it was Clucas and Cooper setting the pace and pulling a slight gap over Baldwin’s Porsche. Baldwin then closed, as Cooper hassled Clucas, and the Porsche driver was able to drive into second. Cooper wouldn’t let the pass stand though as he moved back around Baldwin on Lap 9.

Cooper then closed in on the race-leading Kia, with Cooper making the move through the Attitude complex of corners to take the lead on Lap 13.

Kozarov was on the move too, as he got past winner of Round 13 on Saturday, Mark Wilkins of the No. 38 Kia Optima for fourth and continued his momentum on Lap 16, moving into third place around Baldwin.

Then the focus shifted to the battle for second, as Clucas was holding off Kozarov and Baldwin in a three-car fight for second place. On Lap 22, Kozarov found his way around Clucas for second with a move into Turn 4.

Coming to the line and checkered flag, it was a photo-finish for the final podium spot with Clucas edging Baldwin by sixth-thousandths-of-a-second. Wilkins would complete the top-five after a late-race duel with Andy Lee in the No. 20 BestIT Racing Chevrolet Camaro, who finished sixth.

With the win, Cooper takes the lead in the driver championship with 1220 points, with Aquilante in second with 1188, and teammate Kurt Rezzetano in third with 1186.

The GTS field will race next at Sonoma Raceway on the weekend of August 28-30 for Rounds 15 and 16 of the 2015 season.

Aaron Durant is the editor of the VAVEL USA Racing section. Follow him on Twitter at @DoubleA291.