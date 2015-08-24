World Challenge: O'Connell, Montecalvo Sweep GT, GTA At Miller

Johnny O'Connell scored his second straight GT win and fourth of the 2015 season in Round 17 at Miller Motorsports Park. Frankie Montecalvo also won his second straight race in GTA, while Colin Thompson won the Round 15 race for the GT Cup class.

As the light sequence went out for the standing start, pole sitter O’Connell in the No. 3 Cadillac Racing ATS-VR GT3 got the launch off he needed to protect the racing line into Turn 1.

James Davison in the No. 33 Nissan GT-R-GT3 of AE Replay XD Nissan GT Academy followed closely in second ahead of Andy Pilgrim, driver of the No. 8 Cadillac Racing car as well as Bryan Heitkotter in the No. 05 Nissan who then continued to battle with Pilgrim going through to third a few corners later. Championship points leader Ryan Dalziel in the No. 31 EFFORT Racing Porsche 911 GT3R was also on the move on the opening lap, advancing to fourth from his starting position of eighth.

In GTA, class polesitter Montecalvo, in the No. 66 DragonSpeed Mercedes-Benz AMG SLS GT3, took the lead through Turn 1 and slotted into ninth overall ahead of Martin Fuentes in the No. 07 Scuderia Corsa Ferrari 458 GT3 Italia, who slotted into 15th overall and second in class and Henrique Cisneros in the No. 30 NGT Motorsport Ferrari 458 GT3 Italia, in 17th overall and third in class.

In GT Cup, polesitter Alec Udell in the No. 17 Global Motorsports Group car launched cleanly to take the lead over Thompson, in the No. 11 Porsche of Bucks County entry. Mitch Landry, at the wheel of the No. 97 Landry Racing Porsche 911 GT3 Cup slotted into third in class.

On the second lap, Dalziel would continue to move, getting around Pilgrim’s Cadillac for third while O’Connell began to build a gap over Davison’s Nissan.

On Lap 3, Guy Smith in the No. 20 Bentley Team Dyson Racing Bentley Continental GT3 came into the picture as he moved around Heitkotter for fifth, and two laps later, he passed Pilgrim for fourth place in the Black Rock Hairpin.

In GT Cup on Lap 6, a tremendous battle ensued with Udell and Thompson. Thompson passed Udell through Turn3. Udell would then drive his No. 17 machine alongside Thompson's No. 11 car through Turns 4, 5 and 6 with Thompson ultimately winning the drag race through the Witchcraft section of the track to take the lead through the section of the track called the Attitudes.

On Lap 7, Phil Fogg Jr. in the No. 18 TruSpeed Autosport Porsche passed Landry for third in class.

In GT, Smith continued to pick up the pace, and he quicky caught Dalziel, who was running third as those two began a near-race long battle for the final podium position. A bit further back, Ryan Eversley, driver of the No. 43 RealTime Racing Acura TLX-GT got around Montecalvo for eighth overall.

The lead margin went up and down as the race developed, as O’Connell and Davison worked their way through lapped traffic.

On Lap 11, Sloan Urry at the wheel of the No. 02 TruSpeed Porsche 911 GT3 Cup moved into third in GT Cup.

Through Lap 11, Montecalvo still led in GTA over Fuentes and Cisneros.

On Lap 17, Cisneros ran wide on Turn 1 allowing Eric Lux to move into third in the No. 08 DragonSpeed Mercedes-Benz.

Two laps later, Smith looked for a way around Dalziel as the scrap intensified. On Lap 21, Dalziel ran a defensive, low line into Turn 1, as Smith put his Bentley on the outside of the corner. Exiting the corner, the two cars made contact, with Smith briefly going off course.

On Lap 25, Dalziel’s EFFORT teammate Michael Lewis tried to get under Heitkotter’s Nissan in the first corner. This time, however, the outside line would work as Heitkotter kept the spot before Lewis made the move stick a lap later, the same lap in which Smith passed Dalziel.

As the checkered flew, it was Cadillac, Nissan and Bentley in the top three in GT at Utah. O'Connell won over Davison with Smith in third. Dalziel would finish fourth, ahead of the second Cadillac of Pilgrim in fifth spot. In GTA, Montecalvo won over Lux and Fuentes, while Thompson finished ahead of Udell and Urry.

Championship contender Olivier Beretta, of Monte Carlo in the No. 61 R. Ferri Motorsport Ferrari 458 GT3 Italia finished 10th.

This was a great points weekend,” O’Connell said. “We had a good car yesterday, but the guys at Cadillac Racing improved it even more and just made it a little easier to drive today."

"James Davison was all over me in his Nissan. He even tried flashing his lights at me late in the race, I just ignore that stuff. He is a great young talent," the Cadillac driver added. "Two good wins and a lot of points going into Sonoma in one week.”

In the GT class, Dalziel maintains a slim lead over O'Connell who advances into second ahead of Beretta in third. Montecalvo now leads in GTA over Cisneros, while Thompson remains in control of the GT Cup class points.

Next up for the drivers and teams of these three classes will be Sonoma Raceway next weekend.

Follow @VAVELSportsCar on Twitter for Pirelli World Challenge coverage.

Aaron Durant is the editor of the VAVEL USA Racing section. Follow him on Twitter at @DoubleA291.