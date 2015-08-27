IndyCar: Championship Scenarios Entering Finale

Double points are on offer this weekend at Sonoma, and it could play a major part in who leaves as the 2015 Verizon IndyCar Series champion following Sunday's GoPro Grand Prix of Sonoma.

Juan Pablo Montoya enters the final race weekend of the year still with the best chance to win the title, still on top as he has been since the season-opening Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg. The Colombian is seeking his first open-wheel title since he was crowned the CART champion in 1999 following seven seasons competing in NASCAR.

Montoya will be able to get it done this weekend if he wins or finishes second on Sunday - no matter where his closest rivals finish in the field. Additionally, if Graham Rahal, who enters the weekend 34 points behind after crashing out with Tristan Vautier last weekend at Pocono, doesn't win on Sunday and Montoya finishes anywhere on the podium, the Colombian is the champ.

The double points for the weekend, while often received as a bit of a gimmick, makes it possible for Josef Newgarden who sits sixth in the points (furthest back of the contenders) to complete a massive upset; the odds of it are incredibly slim, but with Newgarden 87 points out, it isn't impossible.

Montoya knows he and his crew must simply be smart and he will be able to put the cherry on top of a season where he has remained at the top all along.

Below are charts depicting all possible scenarios of this weekend regarding the points the six contenders will have to their names depending on where they finish, with bonus points factored in. In order, the six contenders:

Juan Pablo Montoya and Graham Rahal:

Scott Dixon and Will Power:

Helio Castroneves and Josef Newgarden:

