IndyCar: LED Wheel Display Tested On Bourdais' Car At Sonoma

Beyond the now-standard LED position panels on all 25 cars for the weekend, Sebastien Bourdais carried new LED display pods on his No. 11 KVSH Racing Chevrolet-powered car for the opening practice session of the GoPro Grand Prix of Sonoma on Friday evening.

The LED technology, manufactured and supplied by UK company Speed of Light Media Limited, can display logos or words for sponsorship reasons, information about the race or the car itself, and more.

The LED position panels made their debut at the Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio on August 2, but this all-new technology is being considered to be added for full-time inclusion in the 2016 Verizon IndyCar Series season.

During the testing Friday evening at the 12-turn, 2.385-mile Sonoma circuit on Bourdais' car, the rear wheels displayed a solid green while the front displayed red and yellow patterns.

“The LEDs flash very quickly slices of an image,” said Guy Margetson, owner of Speed of Light Media. “(In early development) we put it in a bicycle wheel and we only had one color of LEDs. We were able to show the word ‘wheel’ in a wheel and it gave birth to the whole wheel technology. We patented it, and with full color we can show logos in a wheel or whatever IndyCar or the teams want."

He added that on Friday they tested three colors in the brightest time of the California sunshine to find out how well they showed up.

