FIA WEC: Championship Points Update Following Nürburgring

The fourth round of the 2015 FIA World Endurance Championship, the Six Hours of Nürburgring, took place on Sunday. Here's how the championship standings look after the German round.

LMP1 & LMP2

The No. 7 Audi Sport Team Joest drivers Marcel Fässler, André Lotterer and Benoît Tréluyer remain at the top of the Drivers' Championship lead with 95 points. In second, 17 points behind, are the No. 17 Porsche Team drivers Timo Bernhard, Mark Webber and Brendon Hartley who caught the Audi trio by 10 points with the Nürburgring win. Two points behind them are the third-placed No. 18 Porsche drivers Romain Dumas, Neel Jani and Marc Lieb.

The No. 7 Audi passing the No. 8 sister car at the end of the race was an obvious team order to help the No. 7 drivers' title campaign. The No. 8 Audi drivers Lucas Di Grassi, Loïc Duval and Oliver Jarvis are only sixth in the standings, 52 points behind the No. 7 crew.

In the Manufacturers' Championship, Porsche leads with 184 points. Porsche extended its lead over Audi by 17 points at the Nürburgring with their 1-2 finish on Sunday. The defending champion Toyota is third with 89 points and the fourth manufacturer, Nissan, could score no points in their only race so far this season, the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

The No. 12 Rebellion Racing entry and its drivers Nicolas Prost, Nick Heidfeld and Mathias Beche took the lead of the Endurance Trophies for private LMP1 teams, having a total of 54 points. The No. 13 Rebellion entry and its drivers Alexandre Imperatori, Dominik Kraihamer and Daniel Abt are second with 50 points from their Le Mans win. The No. 4 Team Bykolles entry and its drivers Simon Trummer and Pierre Kaffer are third with 25 points from their Nürburgring win.

The No. 47 KCMG entry and its full time drivers Matthew Howson and Richard Bradley continue in the lead of the Endurance Trophies for LMP2 teams and drivers with 104 points. Their Nürburgring victory extended the lead to second-placed No. 28 G-Drive Racing entry and its drivers Gustavo Yacamán, Ricardo González and Pipo Derani by 11 points to a gap of 15 points. The No. 26 G-Drive entry and its drivers Roman Rusinov, Julien Canal and Sam Bird continue in third place, 22 points behind the leaders.

GTE-Pro & Am

Nürburgring winner for Porsche Team Manthey, Richard Lietz, leads the World Endurance Cup for GT drivers with 73 points. One point behind are the No. 71 AF Corse drivers Davide Rigon and James Calado. The defending champions, No. 51 AF Corse drivers Gianmaria Bruni and Toni Vilander, are nine and a half points behind Lietz. Fourth are the highest-ranked GTE-Am drivers, No. 72 SMP Racing drivers Aleksey Basov, Viktor Shaitar and Andrea Bertolini, 15 points behind Lietz.

The No. 71 AF Corse entry leads the Endurance Trophy for GTE-Pro teams with 86 points. No. 91 Porsche Team Manthey entry is second and reduced the deficit with the Nürburgring win to four points. The No. 51 AF Corse entry is third, six points behind the No. 71.

As the overall GT points imply, the No. 71 SMP Racing entry and its drivers lead the Endurance Trophies for GTE-Am teams and drivers with 106 points. The No. 83 AF Corse entry and its drivers François Perrodo, Emmanuel Collard and Rui Aguas are second, 25 points behind. Third are the No. 98 Aston Martin Racing entry and its drivers Paul Dalla Lana, Pedro Lamy and Mathias Lauda, 35 points behind the leaders.

Ferrari continues in the lead of the World Endurance Cup for GT manufacturers with 106 points. Second-placed Porsche reduced the gap by 21 points to 24 points by finishing 1-2 in GTE-Pro on Sunday. The third GTE manufacturer, Aston Martin, is 60 points behind Ferrari.

The FIA World Endurance Championship continues September 17-19 with the Six Hours of COTA. Follow @VAVELSportsCar on Twitter for continued coverage of the championship.

Kalle Tyynelä is a writer for the VAVEL USA Racing section. Follow him on Twitter at @FINdyCar.