IndyCar: Chevrolet Wins Fourth Consecutive Manufacturer Championship

For the fourth consecutive Verizon IndyCar Series season, Chevrolet has claimed the Manufacturer Championship.

Following qualifying this past Saturday for Sunday's 2015 season finale, the GoPro Grand Prix of Sonoma, Chevrolet teams had won nine of the first 15 races of the year and collected every possible Verizon P1 Award by winning all 16 pole positions throughout the course of the year.

Because of their dominance in this regard, no matter what was to happen in Sunday's race at Sonoma, Chevrolet had clinched the Manufacturer Championship over Honda.

Chevrolet returned to Indy car competition as an engine supplier in 2012 and has won the Manufacturer Championship every year since. This year, Chevrolet and fellow supplier Honda took on the additional role of developing and supplying aerodynamic bodywork components that attach to the Dallara IR-12 chassis used by all teams.

"Our fourth consecutive Manufacturers Championship is the result of consistent preparation, teamwork and execution by our Chevrolet teams, drivers and technical partners," said Jim Campbell, U.S. vice president of performance vehicles and motorsports for Chevrolet. "Together, we focused on delivering strong engine and aero performance all season long."

Manufacturers earn points toward the championship at each race based on the positions of each's top three finishers. They can earn bonus points for winning the Verizon P1 Award, leading the most laps and for each 2.2-liter, twin-turbocharged V-6 engine that reaches 2,500 miles during the season. Points are reduced for engines that fail to reach the 2,500-mile minimum before being changed out.

"We'd like to congratulate Chevrolet on clinching the 2015 Manufacturers Championship and to thank Honda for its resilient competition throughout the season," said Will Phillips, INDYCAR Vice President of Technology. "The Chevrolet IndyCar V6 has had a strong and consistent performance this season, which has been reflected by success on the racetrack in both race finishes and engine durability."

Chevrolet's 10 race wins throughout the 16 rounds of the 2015 season consisted of three by Team Penske (Juan Pablo Montoya two, Will Power one), two each by CFH Racing (Josef Newgarden) and KVSH Racing (Sebastien Bourdais) and three from Chip Ganassi Racing (Scott Dixon). Penske collected 11 Verizon P1 Awards this season while Ganassi earned two and CFH Racing started from pole once.

Of the six drivers that were mathematically eligible for the drivers' championship before the green flag on Sunday (Montoya, Graham Rahal, Dixon, Power, Helio Castroneves, Newgarden), five run cars powered by Chevrolet's engine.

Aaron Durant is the editor of the VAVEL USA Racing section. Follow him on Twitter at @DoubleA291.