IndyCar: Chaves Earns 2015 Rookie Of The Year Award

On Monday night in San Francisco during the Verizon IndyCar Series Championship Celebration, Gabby Chaves was honored with the 2015 Sunoco Rookie of the Year Award. On top of earning the prestigious award, the driver of the No. 98 Curb-Agajanian Honda for Bryan Herta Autosport took home the $50,000 check that comes with the award.

Chaves had a remarkable year with an average finish of 14.4 and two top-10 finishes.

Being the top rookie, though, doesn’t quite show how impressive the 2014 Indy Lights champion was during his first year in IndyCar.

The 22-year-old Colombian driver was exceptionally consistent and drove safely, bringing the team's lone car to the checkers in one piece - a trait that top car owners strive for. Wins and podiums will come with more experience, but completing 96.8 percent of laps during the season and having only one DNF (a mechanical failure laps before a stellar finish at the ABC Supply 500 at Pocono Raceway) shows that the rookie already has the ability to take care of his team’s equipment. While finishing better than his starting position in all but two races, Chaves completed the season 15th in the final point standings.

"I am happy with the way our Bryan Herta Autosport team worked out this year," said Chaves. "It was a fun season and I look forward to what 2016 has to bring."

After gaining many new fans back in July when he had an impressive first-time run in a USAC midget, 2016 and beyond looks very promising for Chaves.

Per RACER, Bryan Herta is looking to keep Chaves on his team.

“I think Gabby’s done a great job this year,” said Herta. “There’s a lot thrown at him with a rookie driver in a one-car team with new aero kits; there’s a lot of new stuff this year. I think he’s done really well, I’m proud of what he’s done.”

“Best thing I can say is we see that continuity is the way forward for us,” he added.

Whoever Chaves ends up driving for next year, the young talent from Bogota, Colombia will be looking to add some impressive finishes to his resume.

Eric Lawrence is a writer for the VAVEL USA Racing section. You can follow him on Twitter at @TheRic5150.