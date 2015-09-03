FIA WEC: "It's Obviously A Dream Of Mine To Race At Le Mans," Says Dixon

The now four-time Verizon IndyCar Series champion, winner of the Rolex 24 at Daytona in 2006 and 2015 and member of the multi-series Chip Ganassi Racing team, Scott Dixon expressed interest at racing at Le Mans following last weekend's GoPro Grand Prix of Sonoma season finale round at Sonoma Raceway.

He has no plans to leave IndyCar competition, but has been a part-time figure in sports car racing in the last decade and with the Ganassi-backed Ford GT program debuting next year, Dixon is likely to be a part of it in some way in the future.

"I think [the Ford GT] is something that maybe I'll drive later on in the year at different races, maybe the 12-hour at Sebring or Petit, depending on the driver lineup," said Dixon on Sunday after the Sonoma race.

Dixon, his Ganassi IndyCar teammate Tony Kanaan as well as Jamie McMurrary and Kyle Larson from Ganassi's NASCAR squad were victorious overall at this year's Rolex 24 at Daytona season-opener for the TUDOR United SportsCar Championship. He last raced a Daytona Prototype for Ganassi at the Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring in March - although he did confirm he'll share the No. 01 Chip Ganassi Racing Riley-Ford DP with full-time drivers Scott Pruett and Joey Hand to close out the 2015 TUDOR Championship season at Petit Le Mans on October 1-3.

“But it’s obviously a dream of mine to race at Le Mans, and it’s a dream of mine to race at Bathurst at some point, too, maybe start there with the 12‑hour at some point early in the year."

The driver of the No. 9 Ganassi Chevrolet in the Verizon IndyCar Series enjoys being part of a team that competes in a plethora of different motorsports disciplines.

“I think the fun part about this team is that you get to drive different sports cars, you get to do different races, which I’ll have later this year at Petit Le Mans, and the GT program is obviously pretty fun, as well."

It will be interesting to see what is ahead for Dixon in sports car racing and if a chance at Le Mans is on the cards.

“Right now the Le Mans cars look amazing to drive, but that’s kind of it, and in my near future I don’t see that happening.”

Follow @VAVELSportsCar on Twitter for continued FIA WEC coverage, and stay tuned to @VAVELIndyCar on Twitter for coverage throughout the IndyCar offseason.

Aaron Durant is the editor of the VAVEL USA Racing section. Follow him on Twitter at @DoubleA291.