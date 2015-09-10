USF2000: Mazda Raceway Laguna Seca Schedule And Preview

Coming off a record-breaking sweep at Mid-Ohio, Nico Jamin has a comfortable lead over Jake Eidson in the points entering the USF2000 finale at Mazda Raceway Laguna Seca this weekend.

Weekend Schedule - (all times Eastern)

Friday, September 11

- Practice 1: 12:00 - 12:30 pm

- Practice 2: 4:30 - 5:00 pm

- Qualifying: 7:55 - 8:25 pm

Saturday, September 12

- Race 1: 1:30 - 2:10 pm

Sunday, September 13

- Race 2: 7:00 - 7:40 pm

A scholarship of $381,000 is on the line as Nico Jamin heads into the 2015 Cooper Tires USF2000 Championship Powered by Mazda finale at Mazda Raceway Laguna Seca with a comfortable 50-point lead over Jake Eidson.

Driving the No. 2 for the four-time defending championship-winning Cape Motorsports with Wayne Taylor Racing, Jamin has had an incredible year. In just his second year in the USF2000 series, Jamin had a total eight wins, five podiums, and 11 pole positions. The Frenchman also made history at Mid-Ohio by sweeping all three rounds of the triple header weekend.

Jamin and teammate Aaron Telitz have already secured the Team Championship for Cape Motorsports and although he has never raced at Laguna Seca, the 19-year-old is full of confidence that he can bring the Cape brothers the Driver's Championship as well.

“I am more focused than ever going into the big finale at Mazda Raceway," said Jamin. "I have a pretty comfortable gap in the championship on Jake, but anything can happen at the last event so I need to stay out of trouble during the race and score points to secure the championship title.”

Eidson has four wins and podiums in 12 out of 14 races heading into this weekend’s finale, yet the American trails Jamin by 50 points and knows there is 66 points on the line in the double header at Mazda Raceway Laguna Seca.

Driving the No. 22 for Pabst Racing Services, the 20-year-old Eidson swept the season opener at St. Petersburg and only finished outside the top-four once this season. Yet, the American still has his eyes on the scholarship to move up the Mazda Road to Indy ladder into Pro Mazda.

“It’s been a pretty successful season, but most race car drivers aren’t happy unless we’re winning," said Eidson, of Colorado. “This is my second year in USF2000 and it’s been a successful one, so I’m ready to move up. The scholarship would be a career-maker but if we don’t get it, we’ll keep fighting.”

For coverage of the final two rounds of the 2015 USF2000 season, follow @VAVELIndyCar on Twitter.

Eric Lawrence is a writer for the VAVEL USA Racing section. You can follow him on Twitter at @TheRic5150.