Pro Mazda: Laguna Seca Weekend Schedule And Preview

Four drivers have the chance for a scholarship of $590,300 to move up the ladder to Indy Lights heading into this weekend’s Pro Mazda finale at Mazda Raceway Laguna Seca.

Weekend Schedule - (all times Eastern)

Friday, September 11

- Practice 1: 12:45 - 1:15 pm

- Practice 2: 6:25 - 6:55 pm

Saturday, September 12

- Qualifying: 11:00 - 11:30 am

- Race 1: 5:45 - 6:30 pm

Sunday, September 13

- Race 2: 2:40 - 3:20 pm

Santiago Urrutia leads the way entering this weekend’s doubleheader season finale for the Pro Mazda drivers.

Santi, of Uruguay, drives the No. 81 for Team Pelfrey and has wins at Louisiana, Indianapolis and Mid-Ohio, plus one pole, making for an impressive rookie season.

“I didn’t think I would be fighting for the championship in my rookie year,” said the 19 year-old. “I did only two days of testing with Team Pelfrey before the first race at St. Pete, and I had never raced on a street circuit before. I finished second in my first race and that was good, to know I was competitive already."

Trailing Urrutia by 29 points is the driver of the No. 3 Cape Motorsports with Wayne Taylor Racing entry of Neil Alberico. Competing in his second year in the Pro Mazda Championship, the American swept the opening weekend in St. Petersburg by claiming poles and wins in both races of the doubleheader weekend to kick off the 2015 season. Adding wins at Alabama and Mid-Ohio, Alberico looks ahead for another weekend sweep to take the scholarship into Indy Lights.

“We are within striking distance of the championship,” says the 22-year-old. “We’ll go into the weekend with the plan of winning both races, and then whatever happens, happens. I can’t control what happens to anyone else, we just have to win some races and hope things work out for us. But I would love to get into an Indy Lights car next year.”

Sitting third in the championship points standings is Timothe Buret. The Frenchman has one win and a pole at Indianapolis this year on top of seven other podium finishes driving the No. 6 Juncos Racing entry. Buret trails Urrutia by 47 points in the championship and is looking for a sweep this weekend to take the Pro Mazda title in just his first year in the championship.

“My plan for the weekend is to win both races! That is always my plan,” Buret said. “Of course, I have never driven on this circuit, or any of the circuits of the championship this year, but I am working hard and I will count on my ability to adapt to be able to make something happen. But no matter what, this year will have been extraordinary for me, as a driver and as a person.”

The fourth driver eligible for the championship is the 20-year-old Malaysian driver Weiron Tan driving the No. 22 for Andretti Autosport. Tan leads the series in pole position starts this year (six) and is tied with Alberico, each having won four races leading up to this weekend's finale. Despite his wins and poles, inconsistent finishes and DNFs have landed Tan 51 points out of the lead, yet being in the Andretti organization, Tan is confident heading into the season finale.

“Inside the Andretti family, we have access to the IndyCar team, which is perfect.”

Eric Lawrence is a writer for the VAVEL USA Racing section. Follow him on Twitter at @TheRic5150.