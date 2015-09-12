Indy Lights: Championship Weekend Preview

A $1 million dollar scholarship and a guaranteed three races in the Verizon IndyCar Series, including the 100th Running of the Indianapolis 500, is up for grabs as the Indy Lights drivers wrap up their 2015 season this weekend at Mazda Raceway Laguna Seca.

Four drivers are eligible to take the championship and climb the last step of the Mazda Road to Indy ladder and reach their goal of competing in the Verizon IndyCar Series.

After ending his 2014 campaign tied with eventual Indy Lights champion Gabby Chaves, Jack Harvey starting this season as the early favorite to win the title. Driving the No. 42 entry for Schmidt Peterson Motorsports, Harvey has wins at the Indianapolis Grand Prix and the Freedom 100. The Brit also has six other podium finishes and three pole positions to give him a six-point lead coming into this weekend's doubleheader.

“It will be a great finale for the entire Mazda Road to Indy,” says the 22-year-old. “But I’ve been in this situation before, where I knew I had to win the last race to win the title. Last year, I had two poles and two wins in the last race weekend of the year so I feel very confident in what I can achieve as a driver and I’ve got massive belief in my team.”

Trailing Harvey is Spencer Pigot, driver of the No. 12 Juncos Racing entry. The American leads the series with wins and poles with four each and has finished outside the top-10 only once. Heading into the finale only six points behind, Pigot knows that all he needs to do is beat Harvey for a chance at the title.

“Hopefully we can get pole position and stay out front in the races," said Pigot. "If we do that, then everything else takes care of itself. In the back of our minds, we know that no matter what, we have to beat Jack.”

Sitting third and 18 points back in the point standings is Ed Jones of the No. 11 Carlin car. Jones started the season perfect, winning the first three races of the year, yet has not been in victory lane since. However, just like Pigot, Jones also has only one finish outside the top-10 which is what keeps him in championship contention entering the final race weekend of the year.

After sweeping the first race weekend of the year, the 20-year-old knows that sweeping the final weekend of the year may not be enough to clinch the title and receive the scholarship.

“The season started off really well but we had a lot of bad luck in the middle of the year,” says Jones. “We’re not as close as we could be in the points, so we’re going to go for two pole positions and two race wins. As long as we do that, we’ve done everything we could."

Ten top-fives, five podium finishes and a victory at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course has earned the Schmidt Peterson Motorsports rookie RC Enerson a shot at the Indy Lights championship. Known more for the massive crash he endured at Toronto this season, the American sits fourth in points and 36 points back yet still looks to stay in the Indy Lights series - even if he leaves Mazda Raceway Laguna Seca with the title.

“I definitely need another year of Indy Lights," Enerson stated. "Even if I won the championship, I would want to figure out a way to stay here, because I need to learn so much more . . . As fast as I’ve been learning, and given my age, I’d like to learn and get more experience before making that big step up.”

Eric Lawrence is a writer for the VAVEL USA Racing section. You can follow him on Twitter at @TheRic5150.