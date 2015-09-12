MotoGP: Lorenzo, Rossi Showdown Looming At Misano

Movistar Yamaha rider Jorge Lorenzo will start on the pole at tomorrow's race at Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli as he set a new track record in Saturday's qualifying. He ill be joined on the front row by his teammate and points leader Valentino Rossi.

Qualifying was not without controversy between the Yamaha teammates, however.

Lorenzo set his fastest qualifying lap during his second outing. The Spaniard was on his third lap on new tires when it appeared that he was impeded by teammate Rossi who was running slowly on the racing line. Lorenzo appeared to have words with Rossi after qualifying, feeling that the Italian caused him to lose time after Lorenzo had to move off the racing line in the penultimate corner.

At the post-qualifying press conference, however, Lorenzo stated that there was no problem between him and his teammate after Rossi apologized.

"I thought I was faster [on Rossi's final lap] but finally I saw on the replay that I was one tenth slower," said Lorenzo. "Vale was there but he said sorry afterwards so it is okay."

Nevertheless, Valentino Rossi has been issued a deduction of one point for "riding slowly close to the racing line, thereby disturbing another rider on a fast lap."

Lorenzo is ready for a last-lap showdown with Rossi if it turns out that the two are running together.

"We will see what happens in the first laps. It will be okay [to have a battle with Rossi on the final laps]," said the Spaniard.

He is aware that a strong start is crucial and admits that Rossi has been successful when the two have battled head to head in the past.

Points leader Rossi said it was crucial to start on the front row in order to contend for a repeat win at home track Misano.

"As always, it is very important to start from the front row because usually at the beginning of the race Jorge is always very strong," said the Doctor.

Repsol Honda rider Marc Marquez will begin the race between the two Yamaha teammates in second on the grid. Rossi admits he was relieved to qualify ahead of Dani Pedrosa.

"It's good to be on the front row and it's good to be in front of Dani."

Rossi hopes to further improve his bike in the morning warm-up prior to the race.

"The start is very important but it's not enough . . . Twenty eights laps are very long for the rider, the bikes and for the tires but the first three or four laps will be very important for the result."

Rossi has finished on the podium at every race in 2015 and hopes to stand on the top step again this year at Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli.

The premier class race is scheduled to begin at 8:00 am ET tomorrow.

Cathy Shumaker is a writer for the VAVEL USA Racing section. Follow her on Twitter at @cathyshu.