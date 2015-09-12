Pro Mazda: Garett Grist Wins Laguna Seca Race 1, Santiago Urrutia Secures Title

The penultimate race of the Pro Mazda Championship Presented by Cooper Tires took place at Mazda Raceway Laguna Seca. Garett Grist of Juncos Racing started from pole, with the championship points leader Santiago Urrutia of Team Pelfrey alongside him on the front row.

The first start attempt saw a crash involving multiple cars but the race continued under yellow. One of the involved cars was the No. 22 Andretti Autosport car of championship contender Weiron Tan who came to the pits after the first lap.

Four laps later, the 30-minute race continued with a full restart and 19 minutes remaining. Polesitter Grist retained the lead while Urrutia lost the second place to qualifying's third-placed Will Owen, teammate of Grist at Juncos Racing. Owen soon lost positions to Urrutia and Urrutia's closest title rival Neil Alberico. A title contender, Timothé Buret got a drive-through penalty for jumping in the start.

The standings remained intact at the front of the field until the final moments of the race. Then the title contender Alberico went out at the Corkscrew when running third, promoting Will Owen to third place.

Garett Grist won the race after leading it from start to finish. Finishing 7.2 seconds behind the winner, Santiago Urrutia ahead of his title rivals, and thus secured the Pro Mazda title and a 2016 scholarship for Indy Lights before the final race of the year on Sunday. After finishing the race, Urrutia received a Uruguayn flag from a corner marshal to celebrate his title.

