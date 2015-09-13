Indy Lights: Spencer Pigot Sweeps Finale Weekend To Earn 2015 Title

Max Chilton of Carlin started on pole for the second Indy Lights race of the finale weekend at Mazda Raceway Laguna Seca. Juncos Racing driver Spencer Pigot, Schmidt Peterson Motorsports driver Jack Harvey and Ed Jones of Carlin were all still mathematically eligible to win the championship going into the season finale. The race was scheduled for 38 laps or sixty minutes, whichever came first.

The cars went three wide into Turn 1 as the green flag flew, with Pigot emerging in the lead and Sean Rayhall of 8 Star Motorsports moving up into second from sixth on the grid. Scott Anderson of SPM slowed on Lap 2 on the front straightaway bringing out a full course yellow which effectively eliminated Pigot's advantage at the head of the field.

A penalty was assessed to the No. 42 of Harvey for jumping the start; the driver in second place in the championship had to go to the tail of the field for the next restart.

The field had a clean restart on Lap 5 with Pigot retaining the lead over Rayhall and Chilton. Jack Harvey began his march from the back of the field, passing two cars on the green flag lap to move up to 10th.

Shelby Blackstock of Andretti Autosport moved up to fourth place after starting eighth as Kyle Kaiser of Juncos Racing and Belardi Auto Racing driver Felix Serralles battled mid-pack, with Harvey getting around Kaiser on Lap 11 to move up to ninth.

Ethan Ringel of SPM made contact with the wall in Turn 4 on Lap 12, bringing out the second full course caution of the race. Ringel was uninjured and out of the race, leaving 11 cars running in the field. Pigot again lost his advantage over second place Rayhall.

The green flag flew again on Lap 16, with Pigot getting an excellent start to keep Rayhall behind him. Championship contender Jack Harvey was running in ninth place, attempting to move up and keep his title hopes alive.

Pigot led all laps through Lap 20, claiming the bonus point for leading the most laps of the race. Rayhall set the fastest lap of the race up to that point but he was still unable to close in on the leader Pigot.

Chilton set the fastest Indy Lights race lap on Lap 28 with a time of 1:16.1633, besting the record held by now Verizon IndyCar Series driver Helio Castroneves. Chilton also broke the qualifying record on Saturday that had been held by Tony Kanaan for 18 years.

As the final handful of laps of the season began to wind down, Spencer Pigot continued to lead Sean Rayhall and Max Chilton.

As the checkered flag flew for the final time in 2015, Sean Pigot earned his second Indy Lights win of the weekend, having led flag-to-flag, and clinched the Indy Lights championship.

He was joined on the podium by Sean Rayhall, who had put together a crowd-funded effort to run the season finale and polesitter Max Chilton.

As the Indy Lights champion, Pigot earns a scholarship worth $1 million dollars and the chance to start at least three Verizon IndyCar Series races in 2016, including the opportunity to qualify for the 100th Running of the Indianapolis 500.

Follow @VAVELIndyCar on Twitter for offseason coverage of the Mazda Road to Indy ladder series.

Cathy Shumaker is a writer for the VAVEL USA Racing section. Follow her on Twitter at @cathyshu.