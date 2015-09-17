United SportsCar: Both Diesel-Powered Mazdas Set For COTA

The pair of diesel-powered prototypes of Mazda Motorsports will finally both contest a TUDOR United SportsCar Championship event together at the upcoming Lone Star Le Mans weekend at Circuit of The Americas.

The No. 70, piloted by Jonathan Bomarito and Tristan Nunez, will return for the COTA weekend after being withdrawn from the last four Prototype rounds - meaning this weekend will mark the car's return to racing after sitting out since the event at Mazda Raceway Laguna Seca in May.

“We have missed not having the No. 70 team and Tristan and Jonathan with us for the past few races, so we’re happy that they will be back with us and right in the thick of it this weekend," said John Doonan, director of Mazda Motorsports.

The No. 07 only has been present at the four Prototype rounds that have been completed since the Laguna Seca round as the No. 70 was subjected to testing and development of the gasoline-powered engine that is still yet to be run in race conditions. The gasoline engine will continue to be developed through the end of this year after an outing just last week at COTA ahead of next weekend's joint weekend event with the FIA World Endurance Championship at the track.

Bomarito and Nunez, while they have not driven in the four most recent Prototype rounds, have remained involved in the development of the gasoline-powered edition of the car. Nonetheless, they couldn't be happier about their return to TUDOR Championship competition this weekend in Texas.

“It’ll be so great to be back,” Nunez said. “The time off makes you appreciate what you have . . . I’ve been dying to get back in there and I’ve been training my butt off. I’m in the best shape I’ve ever been.”

Beyond fielding both cars at next weekend's penultimate round of the 2015 TUDOR Championship, Mazda will run both SKYACTIV prototypes at the season finale Petit Le Mans at Road Atlanta in October.

Aaron Durant is the editor of the VAVEL USA Racing section. Follow him on Twitter at @DoubleA291.