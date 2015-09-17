United SportsCar: COTA Weekend Update

The second-to-last race weekend of the 2015 TUDOR United SportsCar Championship season is underway at the state-of-the-art Circuit of The Americas near Austin, Texas.

With the opening day of the Lone Star Le Mans event for both the TUDOR Championship and FIA World Endurance Championship underway, here's the latest from the track ahead of race day.

Practice 1 complete

Ozz Negri put the No. 60 Honda-powered, LMP2-style Ligier JS P2 of Michael Shank Racing on top of the timesheet for the opening practice session of the weekend on Thursday.

Topping the PC class was Renger van der Zande in the No. 8 Starworks entry while Earl Bamber and Jeroen Bleekemolen paced the two GT categories.

Click here for the full recap of Practice 1.

Action Express evaluating 2017 options

Action Express Racing is considering all four options open to them in regards to chassis constructor for the 2017 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship season, per team manager Gary Nelson to Sportscar365.

Nelson and the team's technical director Iain Watt visited the KCMG garage on Wednesday at COTA (pictured below) to explore the ORECA 05 Nissan the team fields in the LMP2 class of the FIA World Endurance Championship.

Nelson plans to decide on a constructor for 2017 by the end of this year. The team confirmed during the Road America weekend that they will not being changing anything car-wise nor driver-wise for the 2016 WeatherTech Championship season.

Starworks lineup changes

Starworks Motorsport, fielding two entries in the Prototype Challenge class for their very first time, has revised their driver lineup for the weekend from its original representation on the entry list.

Sean Rayhall will make his return to TUDOR Championship competition for the weekend to co-drive the team's second Oreca FLM09, the No. 88, with Alex Popow. Meanwhile, Mike Hedlund will pilot the No. 8 alongside van der Zande rather than the No. 88 that he was originally scheduled drive.

Full Mazda Prototype effort is back

For the first time since the round at Mazda Raceway Laguna Seca in May, Mazda Motorsports will field both their Nos. 07 and 70 diesel-powered LMP2-style prototype cars.

The No. 07 (pictured at top) has been the lone Mazda Prototype at the track lately as the No. 70, driven by Jonathan Bomarito and Tristan Nunez, having been withdrawn from every round since the aforementioned Laguna Seca race in May, has missed the four rounds that have taken place since for the Prototype class. That car has undergone testing since racing last at Laguna Seca with a gasoline-powered engine rather than diesel.

For more on Mazda's full-on return to the Prototype class for this weekend at COTA, click here.

For comprehensive TUDOR Championship and FIA WEC coverage during the weekend at COTA, follow @VAVELSportsCar on Twitter.

Aaron Durant is the editor of the VAVEL USA Racing section. Follow him on Twitter at @DoubleA291.