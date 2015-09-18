FIA WEC: COTA Weekend Update

The Six Hours of Circuit of The Americas, round five of the 2015 FIA World Endurance Championship, is set to take place this weekend at the 3.427-mile purpose-built Grand Prix circuit near Austin, Texas.

The weekend got underway for the FIA WEC field following Thursday's Free Practice 1. Here's the latest news and notes from the track to get you up to speed as the weekend progresses.

Improvements from the American team

Perhaps encouraged from the "home" crowd, the Tequila Patron-backed Extreme Speed Motorsports squad of Florida impressed in the opening practice session of the weekend on Thursday.

With Johannes van Overbeek and Ryan Dalziel putting the No. 31 and No. 30 Honda-powered Ligier JS P2s of ESM second and third on the FP1 timesheet, respectively, the pair was only half-a-second from the class-leading Oreca 05 Nissan-powered KCMG entry.

Scott Sharp, co-driver of the No. 31, stated that it was their best session of the 2015 season - their first in the World Endurance Championship.

Learning COTA

Marco Seefried and Khaled Al Qubaisi experienced the 3.427-mile spectacular Circuit of The Americas during a test last week at the wheel of a Dempsey Porsche 911 America GT Daytona machine. These were the first laps Seefried ever turned at the track.

Kazuki Nakajima of the No. 1 Toyota TS040 - Hybrid of Toyota Racing will race for his first ever time at COTA this weekend as well. Toyota fielded only a single LMP1 entry which Nakajima was not a part of in 2013 and last year he also missed the event due to Super Formula commitments that interfered with the date; Mike Conway, now of the team's No. 2 car, filled in for him.

Looking ahead to 2016

Talk about the possible addition of a ninth race to the calendar for 2016 has risen - as have mixed reactions amongst those in the WEC paddock.

Bart Hayden of Rebellion Racing, among other privateer entrants, are concerned about the possibility of a lengthened schedule, but at least two manufacturers like the idea of an additional round being added for next season.

An event, which may or may not be related to the rumored and aforementioned additional round for 2016, is being pursued by FIA WEC CEO Gerard Neveu and is yet to be finalized. As a result, although the 2016 schedule was expected to be unveiled this weekend, it will now not be made official until Thursday at the earliest.

Possible future LMP1 tire limitations

Further tire limitations for the flagship LMP1 category could be ahead for next year after a proposal has been put in. If successful, the prototypes will have four sets of tires at their disposal during a race of six hours of length - the same as enforced in the LMP2 category already. Currently, LMP1 teams are allowed six sets at most rounds, with the exceptions being Shanghai, Bahrain and the Nürburgring, where up to eight sets are allowed for the event.

The proposal would also bring a reduction to only three sets of tires available to use during Free Practice sessions.

