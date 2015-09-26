IndyCar: NOLA Gone For 2016

INDYCAR has informed officials of NOLA Motorsports Park that they will not include the venue on the 2016 Verizon IndyCar Series schedule.

This comes as almost no surprise at all after the cancelation of the round at the new track for the series was almost gauranteed following what was a bad race weekend in the earliest stages of the 2015 season, coupled also with two federal lawsuits over non-payments that later came out of the inaugural event.

Why NOLA will be dropped

It was the second race of the season. Aero kits were on the hot seat after a questionable debut race on the streets of St. Petersburg. It was rainy throughout the weekend. A really low crowd disappointed.

It all added up to be a rough weekend for both the track and for the series - and that's just from the first practice session to the checkered flag to end the weekend.

Two federal lawsuits arose from the inaugural Indy Grand Prix of Louisiana, marking almost immediately the demise of an IndyCar race at NOLA.

Andretti Sports Marketing, which promoted the event, filed a lawsuit against the track, claiming that it is owed $645,000 for its services on top of $206,000 for other expenses. Additionally, the track is dealing with a lawsuit from the company that provided the grandstands who claims they're owed $358,600.

Gone for 2016 - not forever?

NOLA Motorsports Park president Kristen Engeron told the New Orleans Advocate that the series confirmed in the last few days to them that they will not host an IndyCar event in 2016 - but they remain hopeful that they'll be back in 2017 and beyond.

"[IndyCar] didn't go into a lot of details," said Engeron. "We are continuing to talk with them about getting us on the schedule for 2017 and the years after that."

Aaron Durant is the editor of the VAVEL USA Racing section. Follow him on Twitter at @DoubleA291.