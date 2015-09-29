MotoGP: Nicky Hayden Battles Broken Right Thumb To Earn Points At Aragón

Despite recently breaking his right thumb, American rider Nicky Hayden was able to mix it up with the top Open class riders during last weekend's Gran Premio Movistar de Aragón, turning it into a points-earning race for himself.

Fierce Open class battle

The two Aspar MotoGP Team compatriots, Nicky Hayden and Eugene Laverty, battled fiercely for Open class victory in last weekend's Aragón GP ahead of a tight battle between the top Open class riders.

"We ended up in a big battle, and it’s a shame that we were so far back because there was some good racing," commented Hayden after the race. "It was a lot of very hard racing for 15th."

The battle between the two teammates lasted until the very last lap of the race.

"I was fighting with Eugene at the end, and I actually got in front of him late on at one place, but then he came past me at Turn 8," said the American rider. "We had a little contact and I went wide, losing a little time, but I was able to catch up."

'The Kentucky Kid' knows that 15th place is no podium, but with the points he earned he also takes positives away from the weekend - among them being a better feeling aboard his Honda.

"It’s fifteenth place, but there a couple of positives to take from the race; the bike is working well."

Broken thumb overcome

Throughout the weekend at Aragón, the American rider was forced to battle a recently-broken right thumb.

"My thumb didn’t make things easy this weekend, but I don’t want to say that is the reason why I finished where I did," said Hayden.

He will seek further treatment on the injury before the three upcoming back-to-back-to-back rounds in as many countries.

"We are going to get it X-rayed to make sure nothing moved, and as long as that’s the case I’ll be ok and hopefully I will be better for Japan.”

Aaron Durant is the editor of the VAVEL USA Racing section. Follow him on Twitter at @DoubleA291.