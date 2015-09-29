United SportsCar: Anthony Lazarro Joins CORE Autosport For Petit

In hopes of leaving Road Atlanta next weekend with their fifth consecutive Prototype Challenge teams' title, CORE autosport has added sports car racing veteran Anthony Lazzaro to their usual endurance race driver lineup for the Petit Le Mans season finale.

In replacing Silver-rated driver James Gue, the team's usual third driver for the Tequila Patron North American Endurance Cup rounds, Lazzaro will share the wheel of the team's No. 54 ORECA FLM09 with Colin Braun and Jon Bennett who lead the championship entering the finale weekend.

“I’ve watched CORE since its inception,” stated Lazzaro.

“I’ve watched Jon drive an IMSA Lites car for a number of years. I’ve known Colin since he was a little kid and we drove together at Sebring in 2011 and I’ve known Colin’s father forever."

Due to these personal connections with the team and who will be his co-drivers for the weekend, Lazzaro feels confidence in the machine and is sure it will be a weekend of fun.

The No. 54 car of CORE autosport enters the Petit Le Mans weekend holding a 12-point lead over the No. 52 PR1/Mathiasen Motorsports entry of Tom Kimber-Smith and Mike Guasch. Joining those two for the 10-hour finale at Road Atlanta will be Andrew Palmer who shared the wheel of the car with them at the team's Rolex 24 at Daytona and Twelve Hours of Sebring class wins this year.

“It is difficult to ignore the points situation going into the last event of the season,” CORE autosport team owner/driver Bennett said.

“Certainly, winning two weeks ago at COTA has brought a welcome confidence boost to our team and valuable points leverage for our quest for the TUDOR Championship.”

Aaron Durant is the editor of the VAVEL USA Racing section. Follow him on Twitter at @DoubleA291.