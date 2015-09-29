MotoGP: Pol Espargaro Remains Positive Following Gearbox Issues At Aragón

For Monster Yamaha Tech 3 rider Pol Espargaro, the Gran Premio Movistar de Aragón was marred with gearbox issues that stripped the Spanish rider of what could have been a stellar finish at MotorLand Aragón.

The disappointment at Aragón was a continuation of the not-so-ideal season Espargaro has had thus far in 2015; four DNFs and a handful of other issues are largely why he has earned only 88 points this year.

Beginning the Aragón GP from fourth on the grid, Espargaro had a solid start and was running up front with the factory riders before the gearbox issue surfaced on just the fourth lap which saw him drop to ninth.

To make matters worse, as he was pushing to make up the lost ground, the rubber grib on his shift lever came off, making shifting much more difficult for the remainder of the race.

Despite all the setbacks, Espargaro was able to remain with the group of riders battling for fifth to settle for ninth position.

"Taking all of this into consideration, we have to be quite pleased with the fact that we finished less than two seconds from fifth, even though it is a pity to end up in ninth," said the Spaniard following the tough race at MotorLand Aragón.

"We now have to look forward to the three overseas races, with the first round being in Japan, a place which I'm happy to return to after the incredible experience this summer at the Suzuka 8 Hours race.”

