United SportsCar: Michael Shank Racing's Petit Le Mans In Question After Pew's Night Practice Crash

The No. 60 Honda-powered Ligier JS P2 of Michael Shank Racing suffered a heavy crash during Thursday evening's night practice session, causing extreme damage to the Justin Wilson tribute livery-adorned Prototype entry.

The incident took place in the final corner of the track as John Pew piloted the car onto the front straight and lost control after hydroplaning due to the severe rain that the track had been experiencing for the last handful of hours.

Photos of the car leaving the crash scene and heading to/sitting in the paddock area show that serious contact was made during the accident. The American driver is uninjured but the Michael Shank crew will be hard at work overnight to get the No. 60 Ligier JS P2 Honda back ready to take to the track and continue its finale weekend at Road Atlanta - unless withdrawal from the event ends up their only option.

Jordan Taylor put the No. 10 Wayne Taylor Racing Corvette DP on top overall for the night session with a best lap of 1:29.369. Leading the other three classes were Renger van der Zande in the No. 8 Starworks Motorsport ORECA FLM09 in PC, Wolf Henzler in the No. 17 Team Falken Tire Porsche 911 RSR in GTLM and Jeroen Bleekemolen in the No. 33 Riley Motorsports Dodge Viper GT3-R in GTD.

As for the No. 60 Ligier: best case scenario is that the crew repairs the car in time for Friday's qualifying for the final race of 2015, despite apparent damage to the tub which could render the team's withdrawal inevitable. No Ligier chassis remain in the United States (only one in France is available), so if the damage is too much, John Pew, Ozz Negri and 17-year-old Matt McMurry will be withdrawn from the event.

Aaron Durant is the editor of the VAVEL USA Racing section. Follow him on Twitter at @DoubleA291.