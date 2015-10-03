United SportsCar: Michael Shank Racing Crash Out Of Petit Le Mans

Another heavy crash has officially marked the early end of the 2015 TUDOR United SportsCar Championship season for the No. 60 Ligier JS P2 of Michael Shank Racing.

After Thursday evening's heavy accident during night practice and the overnight repairs that were completed in time for the season-ending Petit Le Mans, John Pew has crashed the car once again, bringing heavy damage to the P2-style chassis and bringing their weekend to an unfortunate ending.

The crash took place with Pew at the wheel at the esses to bring out the sixth full-course caution of the race with just minutes to go before the halfway mark of the 10-hour race was reached.

Beyond this crash and Pew's wreck on Thursday night, the team had damage to repair once again after Saturday morning's crash - at the same section of the track - in the warmup.

Aaron Durant is the editor of the VAVEL USA Racing section. Follow him on Twitter at @DoubleA291.