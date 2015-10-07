IndyCar: Dale Coyne Racing 2015 Season Review

The Nos. 18 and 19 Honda-powered entries of Dale Coyne Racing suffered a 2015 Verizon IndyCar Series season to forget. Eight total drivers went through the "revolving door" that was Coyne's 2015 season, and impressive results were few and far in between.

Tristan Vautier

Races: 11

Average finishing position: 16.45

Tristan Vautier's 2015 season kicked off at the Indianapolis 500 in May as he replaced Carlos Huertas who had been ruled unable to drive due to an inner ear infection.

Due mostly to cautions, notable finishes for Vautier this year include fourth in Race 2 on Detroit's Belle Isle and a sixth-place result at Mid-Ohio.

These satisfactory results saw him finish as the top Coyne-fielded driver in the points, in 22nd position.

Rodolfo González

Races: 6

Average finishing position: 18.3

Venezuelan driver Rodolfo González made his IndyCar debut as a surprise addition for the team's No. 18 car at Alabama, finishing 20th.

He then went on to pilot the No. 18 Honda at the five remaining road/street circuit rounds at Detroit (Races 1 and 2), Toronto, Mid-Ohio and the Sonoma finale, finishing ninth at Sonoma to end the year on a stellar note. His previous best result entering the finale weekend at Sonoma Raceway was 18th on the streets of Toronto.

Francesco Dracone

Races: 5

Average finishing position: 22.8

Italian driver Francesco Dracone contested the five opening races of the 2015 season held at St. Petersburg, NOLA Motorsports Park, Long Beach, Barber Motorsports Park and the IMS road course, but he did not return to the car for any other races in 2015.

With a best finish of 21st on the streets of Long Beach being joined by three 23rd place results and 22nd in the Angie's List Grand Prix of Indianapolis, Dracone's rookie year in the Verizon IndyCar Series was nothing to rave about.

Conor Daly

Races: 5 (only 1 with Coyne)

Average finishing position: 17.4

Conor Daly became the first and only American to pilot a Coyne car in 2015 after being quickly shuffled in as a replacement for Rocky Moran Jr. who was injured in a crash in practice in the early stages of the Toyota Grand Prix of Long Beach weekend. After minimal practice time, Daly finished 17th in the Dale Coyne Racing No. 18 Honda at Long Beach.

He would contest two more street circuit races in the year, Detroit and Toronto, with Schmidt Peterson Motorsports in their No. 5 Honda due to James Hinchcliffe's injury, but Long Beach was his only drive of the year with Coyne. The young American driver was also slated to run the Indianapolis 500, but SPM's third entry, the No. 43, had engine issues during the parade laps and he was unable to start the race.

Carlos Huertas

Races: 3

Average finishing position: 20

Colombian driver Carlos Huertas ran only three races in 2015 with his season coming abruptly to an end after an inner ear infection caused him to withdraw from the Indianapolis 500.

He ran the opening two races of the year on the streets of St. Petersburg and at NOLA Motorsports Park as well as the Angie's List Grand Prix of Indianapolis. His season-best finish came at NOLA, where he placed 17th.

Pippa Mann

Races: 6

Average finishing position: 18.67

British female driver Pippa Mann had the busiest season of her short IndyCar career in 2015, running six races compared to her previous most of four from 2013.

Running at the Indianapolis 500, Texas Motor Speedway, Auto Club Speedway, the Milwaukee Mile, Iowa Speedway, and Pocono Raceway, Mann finished 13th at both Fontana (Auto Club) and Pocono, marking her best finishes of the year.

After a heavy crash into the pit lane attenuator in practice for the '500', Pippa finished 22nd in the fourth run at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

James Davison

Races: 1

Average finishing position: 27

James Davison, of Australia, raced only at the Indianapolis 500 in 2015. Starting from last on the grid (33rd) in the No. 19 Honda, he finished the race 27th.

What went right?

With Conor Daly making his sudden one-off appearance with the team at Long Beach, he was given the opportunity to prove himself - even without much practice on the weekend. What was constantly referred to as the team's "revolving door" was not all too bad when its considered that plenty of talent made the trip through that door in 2015.

Additionally, Rodolfo González's ninth-place result at the season finale at Sonoma Raceway was perhaps a great way to say goodbye to one of the most important drivers in the team's history, Justin Wilson.

What went wrong?

Dale Coyne Racing crew member Todd Phillips narrowly escaped serious injury at the inaugural Indy Grand Prix of Louisiana as Francesco Dracone spun entering his pit box during the race. Crew members were injured during the Indianapolis 500 when there was trouble between both Coyne cars on pit lane. It seemed like a recurring event, members of the team being injured during pit stops, and it definitely was no high point for the team in 2015.

Overall, rough results made it a rough season for Dale Coyne Racing.

Looking ahead to 2016

It shouldn't be expected for the team's driver lineup for the 2016 season to be announced until much, much closer to the season-opening race - wherever and whenever it may take place. You would like to see better results from the Coyne cars in 2016.

