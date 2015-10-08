IndyCar: A.J. Foyt Enterprises 2015 Season Review

Takuma Sato and Jack Hawksworth drove matching ABC Supply Co. Hondas for A.J. Foyt Enterprises during 2015 with limited success, scoring only one podium between them across the schedule of 16 races. The team, owned by four-time Indianapolis 500 champion A.J. Foyt and managed by his son Larry Foyt, also fielded a third car for Alex Tagliani at Indianapolis.

Takuma Sato

Races: 16

Average finishing position: 13.8

Japanese driver Takuma Sato completed his third season driving for Foyt, leading 46 laps throughout the year across three races.

His best weekend came at Detroit's Belle Isle during the Chevrolet Indy Dual in Detroit doubleheader weekend, where he started fourth in Race 1 and led 12 laps on the way to an 11th place finish then claimed his only podium of the year the following day in Race 2, finishing second after starting 15th. Unfortunately, the Detroit weekend took place a week after the Indianapolis 500, which saw Sato's day end early after an incident in Turn 1.

Sato also led laps at Auto Club Speedway (31 laps) and Pocono (3 laps) and was running at the end of 12 of the 16 races. He had five top-10 finishes on his way to 14th in the points standings.

The Japanese driver ended the season on a great note, finishing sixth and eighth at Pocono and Sonoma.

Jack Hawksworth

Races: 16

Average finishing position: 15.88

Bradford, England native Jack Hawksworth joined A.J. Foyt Enterprises for the 2015 season after spending his rookie campaign at Bryan Herta Autosport.

He ran a good race at the season-opening Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, leading five laps and finishing eighth after starting 21st. He led four laps at Long Beach and seven at Iowa, and was running at the finish of 12 races.

Like his teammate, his best weekend was at Belle Isle, finishing seventh in both races. Hawksworth's best qualifying position was 11th, which he posted at the Angie's List Grand Prix of Indianapolis and Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio. He finished 17th in points with five top-10 finishes.

Alex Tagliani

Races: 1

Average finishing position: 17

Canadian Alex Tagliani was given the opportunity to run a third A.J. Foyt Enterprises Honda at the 99th Running of the Indianapolis 500 this past May.

The 2011 Indy 500 polesitter led two laps in the 2015 event, on his way to a 17th place finish in what was his only drive of the season.

What went right?

The team showed consistancy and experienced only one DNF due to mechanical failure (Hawksworth at Texas) during the entire season.

Both drivers finished 12 races and led a total of 62 laps between them. Detroit was the premier weekend for the team, with both Sato and Hawksworth scoring their best finishes at the island between Detroit and Windsor, Belle Isle.

What went wrong?

The twin ABC Supply Co. cars were saddled with the underpowered Honda engines and endured the the clear underdog in Honda's aero kit.

Sato finished last at Mid-Ohio as a result of contact while Hawksworth crashed out of Indianapolis with just 25 laps to go. Both cars were knocked out of the troubled inaugural Indy Grand Prix of Louisiana at NOLA Motorsports Park.

Sato in particular had a disappointing season in comparison to 2014; last season, the Japanese driver claimed two pole positions but was not as successful in qualifying, even, in 2015.

Looking ahead to 2016

The team should be able to improve in 2016 after learning from the growing pains with the new Honda aero kits in their debut season in 2015.

Hawksworth should grow more comfortable with the team in his second year and benefit from the mentoring presence of veteran Sato.

Team owner and patriarch A.J. Foyt was absent from the pit box for bits of the 2015 season due to health issues. His leadership and experience will no doubt help both drivers when he returns to pit lane in full health in 2016.

The team will be looking to add to its total of 44 wins and 45 poles next year.

