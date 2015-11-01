FIA WEC: Championship Points Update Following Shanghai

The prototype manufacturers' and private LMP1 teams' FIA World Endurance Championship titles got decided at the Six Hours of Shanghai. All other titles, including the World Endurance Drivers' Championship will be decided at the season-finishing Six Hours of Bahrain.

LMP1

A 1-2 win at Shanghai secured the World Endurance Manufacturers' Championship for Porsche. Audi is in second place in the standings, 70 points behind Porsche and 101 points ahead of Toyota so also the second and third places are locked. The fourth LMP1 manufacturer, Nissan, raced only at the 24 Hours of Le Mans and finished with no points.

The drivers' championship will go to the final race. Porsche Team's No. 17 crew of Brendon Hartley, Mark Webber, and Timo Bernhard extended their lead by 11 points to 12 points over Audi Sport Team Joest's No. 7 crew of André Lotterer, Benoît Tréluyer, and Marcel Fässler.

A podium finish at Bahrain would secure the title for the No. 17 Porsche crew, no matter how the No. 7 Audi crew performs. That should be a routine performance for them; even if they lost to the Audis, they should have the pace to finish on podium ahead the Toyotas. The No. 17 crew has missed the podium only once this year, at the season-opener where they suffered a mechanical retirement. Then again, a retirement at Bahrain might be fateful for the No. 17 crew; in that case a podium finish would be enough for the No. 7 crew that has finished all this season's races on podium.

The No. 12 Rebellion Racing entry secured the FIA Endurance Trophy for private LMP1 teams at Shanghai. The entry's full-season drivers Mathias Beche and Nicolas Prost will win the private LMP1 drivers' FIA Endurance Trophy, assuming they both drive the No. 12 Rebellion at Bahrain.

LMP2

Two entries remain in the contention for the FIA Endurance Trophy for LMP2 teams, the No. 26 G-Drive Racing and the No. 47 KCMG entries. The No. 26 G-Drive entry extended its lead over KCMG by four points to 16 points. A top-five finish in LMP2 classification is enough for the G-Drive entry to win the title whereas KCMG would need at least a second place if the No. 26 G-Drive entry couldn't finish the race at Bahrain.

The drivers' standings follow teams' standings. G-Drive Racing's No. 26 crew of Julien Canal, Roman Rusinov, and Sam Bird lead KCMG's full-season drivers Matthew Howson and Richard Bradley by 16 points and the drivers' FIA Endurance Trophy will go to the title-winning team.

GTE-Pro & Am

Porsche Team Manthey's Richard Lietz extended his points lead by winning at Shanghai. Lietz's co-driver Michael Christensen is in second place since he missed the Six Hours of Spa-Francorchamps and cannot catch Lietz, assuming they will be co-drivers at Bahrain.

Lietz's title rivals are the two GTE-Pro crews of AF Corse. The No. 71 crew of Davide Rigon and James Calado is 20 points behind and the No. 51 crew of Gianmaria Bruni and Toni Vilander is 22.5 points behind. A top-seven finish in GT classification at Bahrain would secure the title for Lietz. Or if the Porsche of Lietz didn't finish the race, either AF Corse entry should still win the race to win the title.

The same three entries whose drivers decide the GT drivers' title decide also the GTE-Pro teams' FIA Endurance Trophy. The No. 91 Porsche Team Manthey entry leads the No. 51 AF Corse entry by 14 points and the No. 71 AF Corse entry by 15 points. If a top-seven finish in GT classification is certainly enough for Lietz to win the drivers' title, the No. 91 entry would need a top-three finish in GTE-Pro classification to secure the title regardless of rivals' results.

The FIA Endurance Trophy for GTE-Am teams has two contenders remaining. The No. 72 SMP Racing entry leads the No. 83 AF Corse entry by 19 points, though the gap reduced by 10 points at Shanghai thanks to the AF Corse entry's win. The SMP Racing can secure the title by finishing in top six of the GTE-Am classification, and even if it did not finish the race, the AF Corse entry should win the final race.

The GTE-Am class has also a drivers' FIA Endurance Trophy which follows the teams' standings. The title candidates are SMP Racing's Aleksey Basov, Andrea Bertolini, and Victor Shaytar, and AF Corse's Emmanuel Collard, François Perrodo, and Rui Aguas.

The World Endurance Cup for GT manufacturers gets decided between Ferrari and Porsche. Porsche reduced Ferrari's lead by 10 points at Shanghai to only four points. The third manufacturer, Aston Martin, is already 94 points behind Ferrari and cannot catch the two manufacturers ahead.

The FIA World Endurance Championship will finish with the Six Hours of Bahrain on November 19-21.