Matt Kenseth Suspended For Two Races Following Martinsville

NASCAR has suspended Matt Kenseth for two Sprint Cup races following an incident with Joey Logano near the finish of the Goody's Headache Relief Shot 500 at Martinsville Speedway.

Kenseth was unhappy with Logano over a move that Logano made at the end of the Kansas race two weeks earlier, that included bumping Kenseth to move him out of the way so that Logano could win.

Kenseth then got his revenge on Sunday at Martinsville when he wrecked Logano while Logano was the leader. At the time of the incident, Kenseth was 10 laps down after being involved in a crash a bit earlier.

"What happened at Kansas was a completely different deal," Logano said on Sunday. "We were racing for the win, and he blocks you a few times, and we raced hard, and he blocked me and spun out. That's what happened there. Here, he was a complete coward. ... It's a chicken-you-know-what move to completely take out the leader when your race is over. ... He'll have his."

"The right front was dragging down there and probably should've went to the garage area and went into the corner there and, man, couldn't get it to turn and collected him," Kenseth said. "I know it's got to be disappointing for him, you know? It's a tough sport. Some days you're the bat, and some days you're the ball. I was the ball a few weeks ago, and I was the ball again today, so that part is never fun."

Whether Kenseth wrecked Logano on purpose (which it looks like) or the right front really caused the accident, NASCAR executive vice president Steve O'Donnell is having none of it.

"Based upon our extensive review, we have concluded that the No. 20 car driver, who is no longer in the Chase, intentionally wrecked the No. 22 car driver, a Chase-eligible competitor who was leading the race at the time," said Steve O'Donnell, NASCAR executive vice president and chief racing development officer. "The No. 20 car was nine laps down, and eliminated the No. 22 car's opportunity to continue to compete in the race.

"Additionally, we factored aspects of safety into our decision, and also the fact that the new Chase elimination format puts a premium on each and every race. These actions have no place in NASCAR."