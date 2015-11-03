Matt Kenseth Suspended For Two Races Following Martinsville

NASCAR has suspended Matt Kenseth for two Sprint Cup races following an incident with Joey Logano near the finish of the Goody's Headache Relief Shot 500 at Martinsville Speedway.

Kenseth was unhappy with Logano over a move that Logano made at the end of the Kansas race two weeks earlier, that included bumping Kenseth to move him out of the way so that Logano could win.

Kenseth then got his revenge on Sunday at Martinsville when he wrecked Logano while Logano was the leader. At the time of the incident, Kenseth was 10 laps down after being involved in a crash a bit earlier.