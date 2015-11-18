FIA WEC: Six Hours Of Bahrain Schedule And Notebook

The FIA World Endurance Championship will conclude with the Six Hours of Bahrain this Saturday. The race will start in the afternoon local time and finish after the sun has set, though not in complete night conditions but under artificial lighting. The World Endurance Drivers' Championship plus the LMP2 and GT titles will all get decided in the season finale. The championship standings are explained here.

Weekend Schedule - (Local / Eastern times)

Thursday, November 19

- Free Practice 1: 3:15 - 4:45 pm (7:15 - 8:45 am ET)

- Free Practice 2: 7:30 - 9:00 pm (11:30 am - 1:00 pm ET)

Friday, November 20

- Free Practice 3: 11:00am - 12:00 pm (3:00 - 4:00 am ET)

- GTE-Pro & -Am qualifying: 5:00 - 5:20 pm (9:00 - 9:20 am ET)

- LMP1 & LMP2 qualifying: 5:30 - 5:50 pm (9:30 - 9:50 am ET)

Saturday, November 21

- Race: 3:00 - 9:00 pm (7:00 am - 1:00 pm ET)

Notebook

- Toyota Racing is the winningest team at the Six Hours of Bahrain with two wins, from the 2013 and 2014 races.

- Audi Sport Team Joest's title contenders André Lotterer, Benoît Tréluyer, and Marcel Fässler won the inaugural race in 2012.

- The best Bahrain result for Porsche Team's championship leaders Brendon Hartley, Mark Webber, and Timo Bernhard is third from last year, in a race where the Porsches finished second and third behind the winning Toyota.

- Toyota's Alexander Wurz will retire after the season finale. His accomplishments include winning the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 1996 and 2009, 12 Hours of Sebring in 2010, five wins in 27 FIA WEC starts, and three podiums in 69 Formula One starts.

- Daniel Abt returns to the No. 13 Rebellion Racing crew after missing the Shanghai round. Nick Heidfeld will be missing from the No. 12 Rebellion Racing crew after injuring the ligaments of his right hand at the previous round of the Formula E series.

- AF Racing (previously known as SMP Racing) will make a guest appearance at Bahrain and field one BR01 - Nissan in the LMP2 class with Mikhail Aleshin, Nicolas Minassian, and David Markozov as drivers. The team participated the 24 Hours of Le Mans and had a full-season campaign in the European Le Mans Series.

- After missing the Shanghai round, the No. 95 Aston Martin Racing GTE-Pro entry returns to competition. Following the Balance of Performance adjustments, Aston Martin was allowed to return to larger air restrictors it had started the season with.

- Roald Goethe will return to the No. 96 GTE-Am Aston Martin Racing crew after missing the three previous rounds.

- Kristian Poulsen will return to the No. 50 GTE-Am Larbre Competition crew after missing the two previous rounds.

- Patrick Dempsey will miss the season finale and will be replaced by Christian Ried in the No. 77 Dempsey - Proton Racing GTE-Am entry. Ried will be replaced by Marco Mapelli in the No. 88 Abu Dhabi-Proton Racing GTE-Am entry.

- The No. 83 AF Corse GTE-Am entry has Rui Aguas replaced by Matteo Cressoni.