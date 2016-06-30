NASCAR Sprint Cup: Coke Zero 400 weekend schedule and notebook

Tony Stewart has all of the momentum right now, as he is coming off his first win of the season, as he took home the checkered flag on Sunday at Sonoma. Assuming that he finishes the season in the Top 30 in points, the win grants him a spot in the season-ending Chase for the Sprint Cup. He will look to win his second race of the season this weekend at Daytona, a track that he has four wins at in his career.

Weekend Schedule (All times eastern)

Thursday, June 30

First Practice: 3:00 p.m. - 3:55 p.m.

Final Practice: 5:00 p.m. - 5:55 p.m.

Friday, July 1

Qualifying: 4:10 p.m.

Saturday, July 2

Race - 7:45 p.m. (160 laps, 400 miles)

Weekend notebook

- This weekend marks the first time this season that NBC will broadcast a race as all of the races from here through Homestead will be broadcast on an NBC network. The company got favorable reviews for their coverage last season, which was their first season in years. The announcers for this season will include Rick Allen as the lead announcer, and Jeff Burton and Steve Letarte will be analysts.

- Dale Earnhardt Jr. needs a win soon in order to be able to relax during the rest of the season, and this weekend is the perfect opportunity for him to get that win. He also has four career wins at Daytona, including being the defending winner of the Coke Zero 400, although this year he can do without watching Austin Dillon fly into the catch fence on the last lap. 