Camping World 400 Race: Live Stream Laps and How to Watch NASCAR 2019
Follow along for Camping World 400 Race live stream, laps and lineup updates of the 2019 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series. Start time: 15:00 ET.
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis, laps and pole for this 2019 Camping World 400 NASCAR Race.
Pole
After the qualifying round took place, Richard Childress Racing's Austin Dillon scored the pole for the race with a time of 30.636.
Watching the Mad House on @FansChoiceTV pic.twitter.com/QMvkREKU3J— Austin Dillon (@austindillon3) June 30, 2019
Qualifying Results
1st – Austin Dillon
2nd – Kevin Harvick
3rd – Daniel Hemric
4th – Jimmie Johnson
5th – Kurt Busch
6th – Clint Bowyer
7th – Michael McDowell
8th – Alex Bowman
9th – Denny Hamlin
10th – Ryan Blaney
11th – William Byron
12th – Brad Keselowski
13th – Chase Elliott
14th – Kyle Larson
15th – Aric Almirola
16th – Ryan Newman
17th – Kyle Busch
18th – Martin Truex Jr.
19th – Joey Logano
20th – Ty Dillon
21st – Erik Jones
22nd – Matt Tifft
23rd – Ryan Preece
24th – David Ragan
25th – Paul Menard
26th – Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
27th – Darrell Wallace Jr.
28th – Chris Buescher
29th – Daniel Suarez
30th – Matt DiBenedetto
31st – Corey LaJoie
32nd – Ross Chastain
33rd – Bayley Currey
34th – Landon Cassill
35th – B.J. McLeod
36th – Quin Houff
37th – Josh Bilicki
38th – Reed Sorenson
Defending champion
Last year's race, Las Vegas native Kyle Busch put his name up in the NASCAR history after an impressive run for the pole.
The inaugural Camping World 400 race dates back to 2001 when Chevrolet's Kevin Harvick lead the pole with a race time of 3:18:16.
How to watch 2019 Camping World 400 live
If you want to watch this race on TV, NBCSN is the network that will be broadcasting a live coverage of the event. The announcers are Rick Allen, Jeff Burton, Steve Letarte and Dale Earnhardt Jr.
The 2019 Camping World 400 will be held this Sunday at Chicagoland Speedway in the city of Joliet, Illinois. A Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series, it is contested over 267 laps on the 1.5-mile (2.4 km) intermediate speedway.
Welcome to VAVEL USA’s LIVE coverage of the 2019 Camping World 400 race!
My name is Peter Flint and I’ll be your host for this race. We will be providing from now until the event begins at 3pm ET with pre-race analysis, lineups updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL USA.