Summary and highlights of the MotoGP race at the British Grand Prix
Source: VAVEL

8:47 AM13 days ago

Thank you all.

Thank you all for joining us in this intense race with an exciting finish, it has been a pleasure to be with all of you. See you all again!
8:46 AM13 days ago

RACE FINISH: VICTORY FOR BAGNAIA

 

8:41 AM13 days ago

Lap 19

Vió Viñ ales overtook, but he passed and the Italian rider regains the lead 
8:36 AM13 days ago

Viñales' comeback

He is already second and now only has Bagnaia  ahead of him;
 
8:31 AM13 days ago

Lap 18

Viñales is already third is pulling for the victory 
8:26 AM13 days ago

Lap 16

Maverick Viñales overtakes Jorge Martín and is already in fourth place and we'll see if he reaches the podium 
8:21 AM13 days ago

Lap 15

Mir crashes when he was in eighth position;
8:16 AM13 days ago

Lap 14

Now Miller overtakes Rins and the two Ducati are now in the lead;
8:11 AM13 days ago

This was Bagnai's overtake to take the lead

 

8:06 AM13 days ago

Lap 12

Bagnaia overtakes Rins and takes the lead, while Fabio Quartararo begins to drop from the group is seven days behind.
8:01 AM13 days ago

Zarco abandons

The French rider continued after the crash, but he was called from Bosex due to problems with the bike
7:56 AM13 days ago

Lap 9

Maverick Viñales overtakes Quartararo and is already in fifth position, Viñales helping his teammate;
7:51 AM13 days ago

Lap 7

Rins begins to lead and goes to half a second, while Bagnia takes second and Jorge Martín overtakes Quartararo 
 
7:46 AM13 days ago

Lap 6

Jorge Martín comes fast and overtakes Viñales gets fifth and will fight to get into podium positions, the next one in front is Quartararo 
7:41 AM13 days ago

This was Zarco's fall

 

7:36 AM13 days ago

Lap 5

Zarco crashes when he was leading the race, hard blow for the French rider and Rins and Miller are fighting for the first position;
7:31 AM13 days ago

Lap 4

Fabio Quartararo makes the long lap and loses three positions and is already in fifth position;
7:26 AM13 days ago

Lap 3

Rins overtakes Bagnaia and is already in fourth position;
7:21 AM13 days ago

This is how the race started

 

7:16 AM13 days ago

Warned Quartararo of long lap

The French driver receives the long lap warning and has three laps to complete them;
7:11 AM13 days ago

THE RACE BEGAN

To highlight the start of Rins who starts from the top position and gets fifth, while Fabio Quartararo gets second, the Frenchman starts from the second row.
7:06 AM13 days ago

All set

The warm-up lap begins before the start of the race.
7:01 AM13 days ago

Fabio Quartararo will have to do a long lap

The French driver and the leader of the World Championship, who starts as favorite in the British Grand Prix, will have to make the Long Lap, which will make him lose about one second;
6:56 AM13 days ago

MotoGP 2022 World Championship standings

1. Fabio Quartararo - 172 points
2. Aleix Espargaró - 151 points
3. Johann Zarco - 114 points
4. Francesco Bagnaia - 106 points
5. Enea Bastianini - 105 points
6. Brad Binder - 93 points
7. Jack Miller - 91 points
8. Joan Mir - 77 points
9. Álex Rins - 75 points
10. Miguel Oliveira - 71 points
11. Jorge Martín - 70 points
12. Maverick Viñales - 62 points
13. Marc Márquez - 60 points
14. Marco Bezzecchi - 55 points
15. Luca Marini - 52 points
16. Takaaki Nakagami - 42 points
17. Pol Espargaró - 40 points
18. Álex Márquez - 27 points
19. Franco Morbidelli - 25 points
20. Fabio Di Giannantonio - 16 points
21. Darryn Binder - 10 points
22nd Andrea Dovizioso - 10 points
23rd Remy Gardner - 9 points
24th Raúl Fernández - 5 points

Stefan Bradl - 0 points
Lorenzo Savadori 0 points

6:51 AM13 days ago

Foggia has won in Moto3

The Italian driver won an eventful race, which ended with seven retirements, including the first of the World Championship;

 

6:46 AM13 days ago

Maverick Viñales

 
The Spanish rider was the fastest in the Warm Up, ahead of two other Spaniards, Rins and Mir. While the leader of the World Championship, Fabio Quartararo finished in fifth position;
 

 

6:41 AM13 days ago

Special race for Andrea Doviszioso

The Italian, who has announced that he will retire in a month's time, will today complete his 246th start in the premier class, making him the second driver with the most races.
6:36 AM13 days ago

1 hour

In 1 hour will start the Grand Prix of Great Britain in the MotoGP category, both the previous and the minute by minute of the race can be followed here on VAVEL 
 
6:31 AM13 days ago

How to watch the MotoGP race at the British Grand Prix?

If you want to watch the Grand Prix of Great Britain live on TV, your option is ESPN.

However,  a good option is to follow it through VAVEL. com.

6:26 AM13 days ago

What time is the MotoGP race at the British Grand Prix?

This is the time the race starts in several countries:
 

Argentina: 8:00 AM

Bolivia: 8:00 AM

Brazil: 9:00 AM

Chile: 8:00 AM

Colombia: 7:00 AM

Ecuador: 7:00 AM

USA (ET): 8:00 AM

Spain: 14:00 PM

Mexico: 7:00 AM

Paraguay: 8:00 AM

Peru: 8:00 AM

Uruguay: 8:00 AM

Venezuela: 8:00 AM

England: 13: 00 AM

Australia : 22:00 AM

India: 17:30 AM

6:21 AM13 days ago

Pole for Zarco

This has been the lap with which the French driver has made the pole, in addition has beaten the fastest lap of the circuit;

 

6:16 AM13 days ago

Starting grid Great Britain

1. Johann Zarco (1'57.767)
2. Maverick Viñales (+0.098)
3. Jack Miller
4. Fabio Quartararo
5. Francesco Bagnaia
6. Aleix Espargaró
7. Marco Bezzecchi
8. Enea Bastianini
9. Jorge Martín
10. Luca Marini
11. Álex Rins
12. Joan Mir
13. Miguel Oliveira
14. Brad Binder
15. Fabio Di Giannantonio
16. Remy Gardner
17. Álex Márquez
18. Stefan Bradl
19. Pol Espargaró
20. Franco Morbidelli
21. Takaaki Nakagami
22. Raúl Fernández
23. Darryn Binder
24. Andrea Dovizioso
6:11 AM13 days ago

This is the hard fall of Aleix Espargaro

The Spanish rider crashed in free practice, but recovered by doing well in qualifying;

 

6:06 AM13 days ago

Andrea Doviszioso to retire from Motogp

The Italian rider will retire after the San Marino Grand Prix to be held on September 4 and his replacement will be Cal Crutchlow.
6:01 AM13 days ago

Background

The fastest lap of this circuit is held by Marc Márquez in 2019 who set a lap of 1:59.936. 

The winners of this Grand Prix have been 
2002: Valentino Rossi
2003: Max Biaggi
2004: Valentino Rossi
2005: Valentino Rossi 
2006: Dani Pedrosa
2007: Casey Stoner
2008: Casey Stoner
2009: Andrea Dovizioso
2010: Jorge Lorenzo
2011: Casey Stoner
2012: Jorge Lorenzo 
2013: Jorge Lorenzo
2014: Marc Marquez 
2015: Valentino Rossi
2016: Maverick Viñales
2017: Andrea Dovizioso
2019: Alex Rins
2021:Quartararo

The rider who has won this Grand Prix the most times has been Valentino Rossi with eight victories, four of them in the top premier class. While Yamaha has won the most here in MotoGP with seven wins, one more than Honda. 

5:56 AM13 days ago

Venue: The race will be held at the Silverstone Circuit, located in England, United Kingdom. It was inaugurated in 1947 and has a capacity for 150,000 spectators. This circuit is 5.901 km long and has 18 curves.

5:51 AM13 days ago

Race Preview

After the summer break MotoGP returns and returns with the twelfth race of the highest category of the World Motorcycling Championship, where the Grand Prix of Great Britain will be held. Currently the leader is Fabio Quartararo with 172 points, the French rider is 21 points ahead of Aleix Espargaro;
 
5:46 AM13 days ago

Welcome to VAVEL.COM's LIVE coverage of the MotoGP race at the British Grand Prix.

My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your antifrion for this match. We will offer you the pre-match analysis and news here live on VAVEL.
 
