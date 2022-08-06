Summary and highlights of the MotoGP race at the British Grand Prix

ADVERTISEMENT
Thank you all.
RACE FINISH: VICTORY FOR BAGNAIA
Lap 19
Viñales' comeback
Lap 18
Lap 16
Lap 15
Lap 14
This was Bagnai's overtake to take the lead
Lap 12
Zarco abandons
Lap 9
Lap 7
Lap 6
This was Zarco's fall
Lap 5
Lap 4
Lap 3
This is how the race started
Warned Quartararo of long lap
THE RACE BEGAN
All set
Fabio Quartararo will have to do a long lap
MotoGP 2022 World Championship standings
2. Aleix Espargaró - 151 points
3. Johann Zarco - 114 points
4. Francesco Bagnaia - 106 points
5. Enea Bastianini - 105 points
6. Brad Binder - 93 points
7. Jack Miller - 91 points
8. Joan Mir - 77 points
9. Álex Rins - 75 points
10. Miguel Oliveira - 71 points
11. Jorge Martín - 70 points
12. Maverick Viñales - 62 points
13. Marc Márquez - 60 points
14. Marco Bezzecchi - 55 points
15. Luca Marini - 52 points
16. Takaaki Nakagami - 42 points
17. Pol Espargaró - 40 points
18. Álex Márquez - 27 points
19. Franco Morbidelli - 25 points
20. Fabio Di Giannantonio - 16 points
21. Darryn Binder - 10 points
22nd Andrea Dovizioso - 10 points
23rd Remy Gardner - 9 points
24th Raúl Fernández - 5 points
Stefan Bradl - 0 points
Lorenzo Savadori 0 points
Foggia has won in Moto3
Maverick Viñales
Special race for Andrea Doviszioso
1 hour
How to watch the MotoGP race at the British Grand Prix?
However, a good option is to follow it through VAVEL. com.
What time is the MotoGP race at the British Grand Prix?
Argentina: 8:00 AM
Bolivia: 8:00 AM
Brazil: 9:00 AM
Chile: 8:00 AM
Colombia: 7:00 AM
Ecuador: 7:00 AM
USA (ET): 8:00 AM
Spain: 14:00 PM
Mexico: 7:00 AM
Paraguay: 8:00 AM
Peru: 8:00 AM
Uruguay: 8:00 AM
Venezuela: 8:00 AM
England: 13: 00 AM
Australia : 22:00 AM
India: 17:30 AM
Pole for Zarco
Starting grid Great Britain
2. Maverick Viñales (+0.098)
3. Jack Miller
4. Fabio Quartararo
5. Francesco Bagnaia
6. Aleix Espargaró
7. Marco Bezzecchi
8. Enea Bastianini
9. Jorge Martín
10. Luca Marini
11. Álex Rins
12. Joan Mir
13. Miguel Oliveira
14. Brad Binder
15. Fabio Di Giannantonio
16. Remy Gardner
17. Álex Márquez
18. Stefan Bradl
19. Pol Espargaró
20. Franco Morbidelli
21. Takaaki Nakagami
22. Raúl Fernández
23. Darryn Binder
24. Andrea Dovizioso
This is the hard fall of Aleix Espargaro
Andrea Doviszioso to retire from Motogp
Background
The winners of this Grand Prix have been
2002: Valentino Rossi
2003: Max Biaggi
2004: Valentino Rossi
2005: Valentino Rossi
2006: Dani Pedrosa
2007: Casey Stoner
2008: Casey Stoner
2009: Andrea Dovizioso
2010: Jorge Lorenzo
2011: Casey Stoner
2012: Jorge Lorenzo
2013: Jorge Lorenzo
2014: Marc Marquez
2015: Valentino Rossi
2016: Maverick Viñales
2017: Andrea Dovizioso
2019: Alex Rins
2021:Quartararo
The rider who has won this Grand Prix the most times has been Valentino Rossi with eight victories, four of them in the top premier class. While Yamaha has won the most here in MotoGP with seven wins, one more than Honda.
