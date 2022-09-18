Summary and highlights of the MotoGP race at Aragón Grand Prix

ADVERTISEMENT
Gracias a todos.
END OF THE RACE: BASTIANINI WINS AT THE GRAND PRIX OF ARAGON
Here the incident of Marc Márquez with Nagakami
How Marc Márquez arrived at bosex
Lap 9
This is how Quartararo arrives at bosex with a lot of discomfort
This was Quartararo's heavy crash
The start of the Aragón Grand Prix was like this
THE RACE BEGAN
MotoGP World Championship standings
2. Francesco Bagnaia – 181 points
3. Aleix Espargaro – 178 points
4. Enea Bastianini – 138 points
5. Johann Zarco – 125 points
6. Jack Miller – 123 points
7. Brad Binder – 115 points
8. Maverick Vinales – 101 points
9. Alex Rins - 101 point
10. Jorge Martin – 94 points
11. Miguel Oliveira – 90 points
12. Luca Marini – 82 points
13. Joan Mir – 77 points
14. Marco Bezzecchi – 68 points
15. Marc Marquez – 60 points
16. Takaaki Nakagami – 46 points
17. Pol Espargaro – 42 points
18. Alex Marquez – 35 points
19. Franco Morbidelli – 26 points
20. Fabio Di Giannantonio – 23 points
21. Andrea Dovizioso – 15 points
22. Darryn Binder – 10 points
23. Remy Gardner – 9 points
24. Raul Fernandez – 8 points
25. Stefan Bradl – 2 points
Marc Márquez is ready
We review the starting grid
Brad Binder
Warm Up
How to watch the MotoGP race at the Aragon GP?
However, a good option is to follow it through VAVEL. com.
What time is the MotoGP race at the Aragon Grand Prix?
Argentina: 8:00 AM
Bolivia: 8:00 AM
Brazil: 9:00 AM
Chile: 8:00 AM
Colombia: 7:00 AM
Ecuador: 7:00 AM
USA (ET): 8:00 AM
Spain: 14:00 PM
Mexico: 7:00 AM
Paraguay: 8:00 AM
Peru: 8:00 AM
Uruguay: 8:00 AM
Venezuela: 8:00 AM
England: 13: 00 AM
Australia : 22:00 AM
India: 17:30 AM
Pole for Francisco Bagnaia
Starting Grid for the Aragón Grand Prix
2. Jack Miller (+0.090)
3. Enea Bastianini
4. Aleix Espargaró
5. Johann Zarco
6. Fabio Quartararo
7. Marco Bezzecchi
8. Jorge Martín
9. Álex Rins
10. Brad Binder
11. Miguel Oliveira
12. Takaaki Nakagami
13. Marc Márquez
14. Luca Marini
15. Fabio Di Giannantonio
16. Maverick Viñales
17. Álex Márquez
18. Pol Espargaró
19. Cal Crutchlow
20. Franco Morbidelli
21. Raúl Fernández
22. Remy Gardner
23. Darryn Binder
Joan Mir low
Marc Márquez returns
Background
2010: Casey Stoner
2011: Casey Stoner
2012: Dani Pedrosa
2013: Marc Marquez
2014: Jorge Lorenzo
2015: Jorge Lorenzo
2016: Marc Marquez
2017: Marc Márquez
2018: Marc Marquez
2019: Marc Marquez
2020: Alex Rins
2021: Francesco Bagnai
Marc Márquez is the rider who has won the most times here with a total of five and Honda has also won seven times here the constructor te