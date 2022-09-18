Summary and highlights of the MotoGP race at Aragón Grand Prix
Thank you all for joining us in this intense duel with an exciting ending, it has been a pleasure to be with all of you. See you all again!
 
END OF THE RACE: BASTIANINI WINS AT THE GRAND PRIX OF ARAGON

 

Lap 23

Bastianini overtakes Bagnaia to move into first place;
Lap 22

Aleix Espargaro overtakes Binder and takes third place;
Lap 21

Less than three laps to go, Bastianini is preparing to attack Bagnaia&nbsp;
5 laps to go

Right now the head of the race is between Bagnaia and Bastianini and the difference is in 3 days;
Here the incident of Marc Márquez with Nagakami

 

How Marc Márquez arrived at bosex

 

Lap 10

Bastianini's mistake that causes Bagnaia to return to lead the race&nbsp;
Lap 9

Bastiannini overtakes his teammate and moves into first place;
This is how Quartararo arrives at bosex with a lot of discomfort

 

Lap 7

Bastianini, Binder and Aleix Espargar&oacute; overtake Miller to find Bagnaia
This was Quartararo's heavy crash

 

Lap 4

The situation in the race after this eventful start is led by Bagnaia, Miller, Bastiannini and Binder.
The start of the Aragón Grand Prix was like this

 

THE RACE BEGAN

Good start of Bagnaia and goes to the ground the leader of the world championship, Quartararo also Nagakami and Marc M&aacute;rquez has to abandon&nbsp;
 
Warm-up lap

The race is about to start and the drivers are already warming up their tires;
 
MotoGP World Championship standings

1. Fabio Quartararo – 211 points

2. Francesco Bagnaia – 181 points

3. Aleix Espargaro – 178 points

4. Enea Bastianini – 138 points

5. Johann Zarco – 125 points

6. Jack Miller – 123 points

7. Brad Binder – 115 points

8. Maverick Vinales – 101 points

9. Alex Rins - 101 point

10. Jorge Martin – 94 points

11. Miguel Oliveira – 90 points

12. Luca Marini – 82 points

13. Joan Mir – 77 points

14. Marco Bezzecchi – 68 points

15. Marc Marquez – 60 points

16. Takaaki Nakagami – 46 points

17. Pol Espargaro – 42 points

18. Alex Marquez – 35 points

19. Franco Morbidelli – 26 points

20. Fabio Di Giannantonio – 23 points

21. Andrea Dovizioso – 15 points

22. Darryn Binder – 10 points

23. Remy Gardner – 9 points

24. Raul Fernandez – 8 points

25. Stefan Bradl – 2 points

Marc Márquez is ready

The Spanish rider will return to participate in a Grand Prix 100 days later;

 

We review the starting grid

These are the first 12 to start in the Aragón Grand Prix
Brad Binder

The South African rider will ride in the MotoGP Grand Prix after he was declared fit following his check-up;
7:40 AMa day ago

Warm Up

Japan's Nagakama was the fastest this morning with a time of 1.47.689.

 

1 hour

In 1 hour the MotoGP Grand Prix will start, both the preview and the minute by minute of the Aragon Grand Prix can be followed here on VAVEL&nbsp;;
 
How to watch the MotoGP race at the Aragon GP?

If you want to watch the Aragon Grand Prix live on TV, your option is ESPN.

However,  a good option is to follow it through VAVEL. com.

What time is the MotoGP race at the Aragon Grand Prix?

This is the starting time for the race in several countries:

Argentina: 8:00 AM

Bolivia: 8:00 AM

Brazil: 9:00 AM

Chile: 8:00 AM

Colombia: 7:00 AM

Ecuador: 7:00 AM

USA (ET): 8:00 AM

Spain: 14:00 PM

Mexico: 7:00 AM

Paraguay: 8:00 AM

Peru: 8:00 AM

Uruguay: 8:00 AM

Venezuela: 8:00 AM

England: 13: 00 AM

Australia : 22:00 AM

India: 17:30 AM

Pole for Francisco Bagnaia

The Ducati rider will start from the first position after taking his fifth pole position of the season, beating the circuit's pace. This has been the lap in which he has achieved the pole position.

 

Starting Grid for the Aragón Grand Prix

1. Francesco Bagnaia (1'46.069)
2. Jack Miller (+0.090)
3. Enea Bastianini
4. Aleix Espargaró
5. Johann Zarco
6. Fabio Quartararo
7. Marco Bezzecchi
8. Jorge Martín
9. Álex Rins
10. Brad Binder
11. Miguel Oliveira
12. Takaaki Nakagami
13. Marc Márquez
14. Luca Marini
15. Fabio Di Giannantonio
16. Maverick Viñales
17. Álex Márquez
18. Pol Espargaró
19. Cal Crutchlow
20. Franco Morbidelli
21. Raúl Fernández
22. Remy Gardner
23. Darryn Binder
Joan Mir low

The Balearic rider has suffered from ankle problems and will not be at the Aragon Grand Prix, and will also miss the Japanese Grand Prix to be held next weekend. With this statement informed his team of the news&nbsp;

 

Marc Márquez returns

The Spanish rider will be back on the track after his fourth operation on his arm. Marc M&aacute; rquez the last time he participated in a Grand Prix was in Mugello where he finished in top position.

 

Background

These have been the last winners at the Aragon Grand Prix:

2010: Casey Stoner
2011: Casey Stoner
2012: Dani Pedrosa
2013: Marc Marquez
2014: Jorge Lorenzo
2015: Jorge Lorenzo
2016: Marc Marquez
2017: Marc Márquez 
2018: Marc Marquez
2019: Marc Marquez
2020: Alex Rins
2021: Francesco Bagnai

Marc Márquez is the rider who has won the most times here with a total of five and Honda has also won seven times here the constructor te

Venue: The race will be held at Motorland Aragon, located in Teruel, a circuit that was inaugurated on September 6, 2009 and has a capacity for 12,9500 spectators.

Race Preview

We reached the fifteenth race of the highest category of the World Motorcycling Championship, where the Grand Prix of Aragon will be disputed.Currently the leader is Fabio Quartararo with a total of 211 points, followed by Francesco Bagnaia with 181 and Aleix Espargaroacute; with the sum of 178.
 
Welcome to VAVEL.COM's LIVE coverage of the Moto GP race at the Aragon Grand Prix.

My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your host for this race. We will offer you the pre-meet analysis and news here live from VAVE.
 
