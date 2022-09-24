MotoGP Race: Live Stream, Result Updates and How to Watch Japan Grand Prix

ADVERTISEMENT
60 LIVE UPDATES
How to watch MotoGP at the Grand Prix of Japan?
What time is the Grand Prix of Japan?
This is the start time of the race in several countries: .
Argentina: 03:30 hrs.
Bolivia: 02:00 hrs.
Brasil: 03:00 hrs.
Chile: 01:00 hrs.
Colombia: 01:00 hrs.
Ecuador: 01:00 hrs.
España: 8:00 hrs.
México: 1:00 hrs.
Paraguay: 2:00 hrs.
Peru: 01:00 hrs.
Uruguay: 02:00 hrs.
Greece: 9:00 hrs.
Serbia: 8:00 hrs.
Pole position for Marc Márquez
The Spanish driver takes pole position once again and does so 1071 days later, even on the same stage as his last pole at the Japanese Grand Prix, overcoming the adversity of rain.
Starting Grid of the Japanese Grand Prix
1. Marc Márquez (1'55.214)❗
2. Johann Zarco (+0.208)
3. Brad Binder
4. Maverick Viñales
5. Jorge Martín
6. Aleix Espargaró
7. Jack Miller
8. Miguel Oliveira
9. Fabio Quartararo
10. Luca Marini
11. Pol Espargaró
12. Francesco Bagnaia
13. Marco Bezzecchi
14. Franco Mobidelli
15. Enea Bastianini
16. Fabio Di Giannantonio
17. Álex Márquez
18. Álex Rins
19. Tetsuta Nagashima
20. Remy Gardner
21. Takuya Tsuda
22. Raúl Fernández
23. Cal Crutchlow
24. Darryn Binder
25. Takaaki Nakagami
2. Johann Zarco (+0.208)
3. Brad Binder
4. Maverick Viñales
5. Jorge Martín
6. Aleix Espargaró
7. Jack Miller
8. Miguel Oliveira
9. Fabio Quartararo
10. Luca Marini
11. Pol Espargaró
12. Francesco Bagnaia
13. Marco Bezzecchi
14. Franco Mobidelli
15. Enea Bastianini
16. Fabio Di Giannantonio
17. Álex Márquez
18. Álex Rins
19. Tetsuta Nagashima
20. Remy Gardner
21. Takuya Tsuda
22. Raúl Fernández
23. Cal Crutchlow
24. Darryn Binder
25. Takaaki Nakagami
Nagakami's doubt
The Japanese rider will be in doubt until the last moment since the crash at the Aragon Grand Prix caused him to undergo an operation after having lost 20% of the tendons of the ring finger and more than 60% of those of the little finger, although he did very good results in the first qualifying; Although he did very good results in the first qualifying, he will have to receive the OK to be in the race on Sunday;
Japan Grand Prix returns
The MotoGP World Championship returns to Japan three years after its last race, in 2019. The COVID-19 pandemic has since had the Japanese country banned from motorcycles.
Background
These have been the winners in the last Japanese Grand Prix
Honda is the team that has won the most victories here, having won nine times in the premier class of motorcycling.
2002: Valentino Rossi
2003: Valentino Rossi
2004: Makoto Tamada
2005: Loris Capirossi
2006: Loris Capirossi
2007: Loris Capirossi
2008: Valentino Rossi
2009: Jorge Lorenzo
2010: Casey Stoner
2011: Dani Pedrosa
2012: Dani Pedrosa
2013: Jorge Lorenzo
2014: Jorge Lorenzo
2015: Dani Pedrosa
2016: Marc Márquez
2017: Andrea Doviszioso
2018: Marc Márquez
2019: Marc Márquez
Honda is the team that has won the most victories here, having won nine times in the premier class of motorcycling.
Venue: The race will be held at the Mobility Resort Motegi circuit, a racetrack located in the town of Motegi, with a length of 4800 meters, opened in 1997 and has a capacity for 68156 spectators.
Race Preview
We reached the sixteenth race of the highest category of the World Motorcycling Championship, where the Grand Prix of Japan is disputed.Currently the leader is Fabio Quartararo with a total of 211 points, followed by Francesco Bagnaia with 201 and Aleix Espargaroacute; with the sum of 194.
Welcome to VAVEL.COM's LIVE coverage of the MotoGP Japan Grand Prix race.
My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your antifriacute; n for this race. We will offer you the pre-match analysis and news hereí live from VAVEL.
However, a good option is to follow it through ;VAVEL. com.