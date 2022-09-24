MotoGP Race: Live Stream, Result Updates and How to Watch Japan Grand Prix
Photo: VAVEL

4:10 PM2 hours ago

How to watch MotoGP at the Grand Prix of Japan?

If you want to watch the Japanese Grand Prix race live on television, your option is ESPN.

However,  a good option is to follow it through ;VAVEL. com.

4:05 PM2 hours ago

What time is the Grand Prix of Japan?

This is the start time of the race in several countries: .

  Argentina: 03:30 hrs.

Bolivia: 02:00 hrs.

Brasil: 03:00 hrs.

Chile: 01:00 hrs.

Colombia: 01:00 hrs.

Ecuador: 01:00 hrs.

España: 8:00 hrs.

México: 1:00 hrs.

Paraguay: 2:00 hrs.

Peru: 01:00 hrs.

Uruguay: 02:00 hrs.

Greece: 9:00 hrs.  

Serbia: 8:00 hrs.

4:00 PM2 hours ago

Pole position for Marc Márquez

The Spanish driver takes pole position once again and does so 1071 days later, even on the same stage as his last pole at the Japanese Grand Prix, overcoming the adversity of rain.

 

3:55 PM2 hours ago

Starting Grid of the Japanese Grand Prix

1. Marc Márquez (1'55.214)❗
2. Johann Zarco (+0.208)
3. Brad Binder
4. Maverick Viñales
5. Jorge Martín
6. Aleix Espargaró 
7. Jack Miller
8. Miguel Oliveira
9. Fabio Quartararo 
10. Luca Marini
11. Pol Espargaró
12. Francesco Bagnaia 
13. Marco Bezzecchi
14. Franco Mobidelli
15. Enea Bastianini
16. Fabio Di Giannantonio
17. Álex Márquez
18. Álex Rins
19. Tetsuta Nagashima
20. Remy Gardner
21. Takuya Tsuda
22. Raúl Fernández
23. Cal Crutchlow
24. Darryn Binder
25. Takaaki Nakagami
3:50 PM2 hours ago

Nagakami's doubt

The Japanese rider will be in doubt until the last moment since the crash at the Aragon Grand Prix caused him to undergo an operation after having lost 20% of the tendons of the ring finger and more than 60% of those of the little finger, although he did very good results in the first qualifying; Although he did very good results in the first qualifying, he will have to receive the OK to be in the race on Sunday;
3:45 PM2 hours ago

Japan Grand Prix returns

The MotoGP World Championship returns to Japan three years after its last race, in 2019. The COVID-19 pandemic has since had the Japanese country banned from motorcycles.
3:40 PM2 hours ago

Background

These have been the winners in the last Japanese Grand Prix

2002: Valentino Rossi

2003: Valentino Rossi

2004: Makoto Tamada

2005: Loris Capirossi

2006: Loris Capirossi

2007: Loris Capirossi

2008: Valentino Rossi

2009: Jorge Lorenzo

2010: Casey Stoner

2011: Dani Pedrosa

2012: Dani Pedrosa

2013: Jorge Lorenzo

2014: Jorge Lorenzo

2015: Dani Pedrosa

2016: Marc Márquez

2017: Andrea Doviszioso

2018: Marc Márquez

2019: Marc Márquez

Honda is the team that has won the most victories here, having won nine times in the premier class of motorcycling. 
 

3:35 PM2 hours ago

Venue: The race will be held at the Mobility Resort Motegi circuit, a racetrack located in the town of Motegi, with a length of 4800 meters, opened in 1997 and has a capacity for 68156 spectators.

Photo: Honda
Photo: Honda
3:30 PM2 hours ago

Race Preview

We reached the sixteenth race of the highest category of the World Motorcycling Championship, where the Grand Prix of Japan is disputed.Currently the leader is Fabio Quartararo with a total of 211 points, followed by Francesco Bagnaia with 201 and Aleix Espargaroacute; with the sum of 194.
 
3:25 PM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.COM's LIVE coverage of the MotoGP Japan Grand Prix race.

My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your antifriacute; n for this race. We will offer you the pre-match analysis and news hereí live from VAVEL.
 
