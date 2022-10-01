Grand Prix of Thailand: Live Stream, Result Updates and How to Watch MotoGP

ADVERTISEMENT
What time is the Grand Prix of Thailand?
This is the start time of the race in several countries:
Argentina: 05:00 hrs.
Bolivia: 03:00 hrs.
Brazil: 04:00 hrs.
Chile: 03:00 hrs.
Colombia: 03:00 hrs.
Ecuador: 03:00 hrs
Spain: 10:00 hrs.
Mexico: 03:00 hrs.
Paraguay: 04:00 hrs.
Peru: 03:00 hrs.
Uruguay: 05:00 hrs.
Ducati's good performance this year
With Marco Bezzecchi, Jorge Martin (Prima Pramac Racing) and Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati Lenovo Team), this is the 37th consecutive race in which there is at least one Ducati rider in the top three in qualifying.This is the sixth time so far this year that Ducati has made it into the top three in qualifying.
Surprising pole position for Marco Bezzecchi
The Italian rider has achieved the first pole position in its history in the premier class of MotoGP and in a very tight way by Jorge Martino in which finally only two hundredths have decided this classification, although this has been the fifth in its history. In addition, Marco Bezzecchi has managed to beat the absolute record of the circuit during the official qualifying for the Thai GP at the Chang International in Buriram, beating the record held by Fabio Quartararo in 2019. With the pole of the Italian in this year 10 riders have achieved the Pole.
Thai Grand Prix Qualifying Grid
1. Marco Bezzecchi (1'29.671)
2. Jorge Martín (+0.021)
3. Francesco Bagnaia
4. Fabio Quartararo
5. Johann Zarco
6. Enea Bastianini
7. Jack Miller
8. Marc Márquez
9. Luca Marini
10. Álex Rins
11. Miguel Oliveira
12. Brad Binder
13. Aleix Espargaró
14. Franco Mobidelli
15. Cal Crutchlow
16. Raúl Fernández
17. Maverick Viñales
18. Remy Gardner
19. Pol Espargaró
20. Álex Márquez
21. Fabio Di Giannantonio
22. Tetsuta Nagashima
23. Darryn Binder
24. Danilo Petrucci
Top 10 MotoGP World Ranking
1 Fabio Quartararo Yamaha 219 points
2 Francesco Bagnaia Ducati 201 points
3 Aleix Espargaró Aprilia 194 points
4 Enea Bastianini Ducati 170 points
5 Jack Miller Ducati 159 points
6 Brad Binder Ducati 148 points
7 Johann Zarco KTM 138 points
8 Jorge Martín Ducati 120 points
9 Maverick Viñalres Aprilia 113 points
10 Álex Rins Suzuki 108 points
Danilo Petrucci returns
The Italian rider who has ended up being the winner of a stage of the Dakar and several races this year in MotoAmerica, arrived almost by surprise to Thailand to replace the injured Joan Mir in the Suzuki team. As expected, with no experience with this bike and almost a year without riding a MotoGP bike, it will be difficult for him to adapt to the bike, so it will not be a good weekend for this rider. In the 2021 Grand Prix of Valencia was his last race in which he finished eighteenth and more than 30 seconds behind the race leader;
Background
The Thai Grand Prix has hosted several speed events, such as Superbikes, World Touring Car Championship, Super GT, and World Supersport Championship. While it has only had two races throughout MotoGP history, in 2018 and 2019, both of which were won by Marc Márquez. Even the Spanish rider has the fastest lap of this circuit in which he achieved a mark of 1.30.904 in the last edition.
Venue: The race will be held at the Chang International Circuit, located in the city of Buriram and inaugurated in 2014. The track has a length of 4,454 meters and 12 turns, it also has a capacity for 50,000 spectators.
Race Preview
We reached the tenth race of the highest category of the World Motorcycling Championship, where the Grand Prix of Thailand will be held. Currently the leader is Fabio Quartararo with a total of 219 points, followed by Francesco Bagnaia with 201 and Aleix Espargaroacute; with the sum of 194, so the French rider has now 18 points of margin.
Welcome to VAVEL.COM's LIVE coverage of the Moto GP race at the Thai Grand Prix.
Welcome to VAVEL.COM's LIVE coverage of the Moto GP race at the Thai Grand Prix.
My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your host for this race.