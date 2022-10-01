Grand Prix of Singapore: Live Stream, Result Updates and How to Watch Formula 1

ADVERTISEMENT
How to watch the Formula 1 race at the Singapore GP?
What time is the Formula 1 race at the Singapore Grand Prix?
Argentina: 8:00 AM
Bolivia: 8:00 AM
Brazil: 9:00 AM
Chile: 8:00 AM
Colombia: 7:00 AM
Ecuador: 7:00 AM
USA (ET): 8:00 AM
Spain: 14:00 PM
Mexico: 7:00 AM
Paraguay: 8:00 AM
Peru: 8:00 AM
Uruguay: 8:00 AM
Venezuela: 8:00 AM
England: 13: 00 AM
Australia : 22:00 AM
India: 17:30 AM
Pole for Charles Leclerc
This is the standings in the Drivers' World Championship
2. Charles Leclerc – 219 points
3. Sergio Perez – 210 points
4. George Russell – 203 points
5. Carlos Sainz – 185 points
6. Lewis Hamilton – 168 points
7. Lando Norris – 88 points
8. Esteban Ocon – 66 points
9. Fernando Alonso – 59 points
10. Valtteri Bottas – 46 points
11. Kevin Magnussen – 22 points
12. Pierre Gasly – 22 points
13. Sebastian Vettel – 20 points
14. Daniel Ricciardo – 19 points
15. Mick Schumacher – 12 points
16. Yuki Tsunoda – 11 points
17. Guanyu Zhou – 6 points
18. Lance Stroll – 5 points
19. Alexander Albon – 4 points
20. Nyck De Vries – 2 points
21. Nicholas Latifi – 0 points
22. Nico Hulkenberg – 0 points
Singapore Grand Prix Qualifying Grid
2. Sergio Pérez
3. Lewis Hamilton
4. Carlos Sainz
5. Fernando Alonso
6. Lando Norris
7. Pierre Gasly
8. Max Verstappen
9. Yuki Tsunoda
10. Kevin Magnussen
11. George Russell
12. Lance Stroll
13. Mick Schumacher
14. Sebastian Vettel
15. Guanyu Zhou
16. Valtteri Bottas
17. Daniel Ricciardo
18. Esteban Ocon
19. Alexander Albon
20. Nicholas Latifi
Background
2008: Fernando Alonso
2009: Lewis Hamilton
2010: Fernando Alonso
2011: Sebastian Vettel
2012: Sebastian Vettel
2013: Sebastian Vettel
2014: Lewis Hamilton
2015: Sebastian Vettel
2016: Nico Rosberg
2017: Lewis Hamilton
2018: Lewis Hamilton
2019: Sebastian Vettel
The driver who has won the most times at the Singapore Grand Prix has been Sebastian Vettel with five victories while the constructor team that has won the most has been Mercedes with four victories. The fastest lap of the circuit is held by Charles Leclerc who achieved it in 2019.