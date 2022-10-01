Grand Prix of Singapore: Live Stream, Result Updates and How to Watch Formula 1
Stay tuned for live coverage of the Singapore Grand Prix

In a few moments we will share with you the live preview of the Singapore Grand Prix, as well as the latest information from the Marina Bay Street Circuit. Don't miss any detail of the race with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
How to watch the Formula 1 race at the Singapore GP?

If you want to watch the Singapore Grand Prix live on TV, your option is ESPN Deportes

If you want to watch it online,VAVEL is your best option.
 

What time is the Formula 1 race at the Singapore Grand Prix?

This is the starting time for the race in several countries:

Argentina: 8:00 AM

Bolivia: 8:00 AM

Brazil: 9:00 AM

Chile: 8:00 AM

Colombia: 7:00 AM

Ecuador: 7:00 AM

USA (ET): 8:00 AM

Spain: 14:00 PM

Mexico: 7:00 AM

Paraguay: 8:00 AM

Peru: 8:00 AM

Uruguay: 8:00 AM

Venezuela: 8:00 AM

England: 13: 00 AM

Australia : 22:00 AM

India: 17:30 AM

Pole for Charles Leclerc

New pole position for the Ferrari driver born in Monaco who will start looking for the victory, in addition he will have far away his main rival, Max Verstappen who will start from the pole position and attention to Hamilton who has fought until the end to take the pole position and wants to fight for the victory.

 

This is the standings in the Drivers' World Championship

1. Max Verstappen – 335 points

2. Charles Leclerc – 219 points

3. Sergio Perez – 210 points

4. George Russell – 203 points

5. Carlos Sainz – 185 points

 6. Lewis Hamilton – 168 points

7. Lando Norris – 88 points

8. Esteban Ocon – 66 points

9. Fernando Alonso – 59 points  

10. Valtteri Bottas – 46 points

11. Kevin Magnussen – 22 points

12. Pierre Gasly – 22 points

13. Sebastian Vettel – 20 points

14. Daniel Ricciardo – 19 points

15. Mick Schumacher – 12 points

16. Yuki Tsunoda – 11 points

17. Guanyu Zhou – 6 points

18. Lance Stroll – 5 points

19. Alexander Albon – 4 points

20. Nyck De Vries – 2 points

21. Nicholas Latifi – 0 points

22. Nico Hulkenberg – 0 points

Singapore Grand Prix Qualifying Grid

1. Charles Leclerc 
2. Sergio Pérez
3. Lewis Hamilton
4. Carlos Sainz 
5. Fernando Alonso 
6. Lando Norris
7. Pierre Gasly
8. Max Verstappen
9. Yuki Tsunoda
10. Kevin Magnussen
11. George Russell
12. Lance Stroll
13. Mick Schumacher
14. Sebastian Vettel
15. Guanyu Zhou
16. Valtteri Bottas
17. Daniel Ricciardo
18. Esteban Ocon
19. Alexander Albon
20. Nicholas Latifi
Zhou Guanyu

The Chinese driver has confirmed this week that next year he will continue racing with Alfa Romero, where he will be partnered by Finland's Valtteri Bottas. The rookie this season was happy after closing this agreement: I am happy and grateful to Alfa Romeo F1 Team Orlen for the opportunity to be part of the team for another season. The renewal was announced until 2023.

 

Financial penalty for Mercedes

The team has been fined by the FIA because Hamilton was wearing a piercing during free practice 3. However the driver had a medical leave that advised him not to remove it and shortly after this was corroborated by the FIA doctor, Ian Roberts, who travels in the medical car. So Lewis himself, who had to go to the stewards to explain, left without punishment because his decisions were not against the rule, but the penalty remains in force since Mercedes did not warn in the documentation this information;
Background

These were the latest winners of the Singapore Grand Prix: 

2008: Fernando Alonso

2009: Lewis Hamilton

2010: Fernando Alonso

2011: Sebastian Vettel

2012: Sebastian Vettel

2013: Sebastian Vettel

2014: Lewis Hamilton

2015: Sebastian Vettel

2016: Nico Rosberg

2017: Lewis Hamilton

2018: Lewis Hamilton

2019: Sebastian Vettel

The driver who has won the most times at the Singapore Grand Prix has been Sebastian Vettel with five victories while the constructor team that has won the most has been Mercedes with four victories. The fastest lap of the circuit is held by Charles Leclerc who achieved it in 2019. 
 

Venue: The race will be held at the Marina Bay Street Circuit, which was inaugurated in 2008 and has a capacity for 90,000 spectators. It also has 23 turns and a length of 5,065 meters.

Race Preview

The sixteenth Formula 1 race has arrived at the Singapore Grand Prix, a race where Max Verstappen leads the World Championship with 335 points, 116 points ahead of Chile Leclerc and 125 points over the Mexican Sergio P rez.
 
Welcome to VAVEL.COM's LIVE coverage of the Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix race.

My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your host for this race. We will provide you with pre-race analysis and news here live from VAVEL
 
