Grand Prix of Japan 2022: Live Stream, How to Watch on TV and Score Updates in Formula 1 2022

Tune in here Grand Prix of Japan 2022 Live Score in Formula 1 2022
What time is Grand Prix of Japan 2022 event for Formula 1 2022?
Argentina: 2:00 AM on ESPN and Star Plus
Bolivia: 1:00 AM on ESPN and Star Plus
Brazil: 2:00 AM on ESPN and Star Plus
Chile: 2:00 AM on ESPN and Star Plus
Colombia: 12:00 AM on ESPN and Star Plus
Ecuador: 12:00 AM on ESPN and Star Plus
United States (ET): 1:00 AM on ESPN and ESPN +
Spain: 7:00 AM
Mexico: 12:00 AM on Fox Sports Premium
Paraguay: 2:00 AM on ESPN and Star Plus
Peru: 12:00 AM on ESPN and Star Plus
Uruguay: 2:00 AM on ESPN and Star Plus
What happened in the last race? Singapore GP 2022
After the victory, Checo Perez sent to "shut up" the British press who had claimed that Red Bull had made a big mistake in hiring him, an issue of which he vindicated himself last Sunday.
"It means a lot to me. Every win is special, but I'm the kind of guy who always works under the radar and doesn't make a lot of noise. I knew I was going through a rough patch. There have been two races where I haven't been on the podium, but obviously the media makes a big fuss, probably because I'm Mexican, and they start making all these comparisons, (like) the biggest mistake Red Bull has ever made to bring in, so I'm super happy to get this win under my belt, and with such a strong performance today," he sentenced.
Can Max Verstappen be champion?
Formula 1 constructors' race standings
2 Ferrari, 439 points
3 Mercedes AMG F1, 373 points
4 McLaren, 129 points
5 Alpine F1 Team, 125 points
6 Alfa Romeo Racing, 52 points
7 Aston Martin, 37 points
8 Haas F1 Team, 34 points
9 Alphatauri, 34 points
10 Williams, 6 points
Drivers' standings for the 2022 F1 season
2 Charles Leclerc, 237 points
3 Sergio Perez, 235 points
4 George Russell, 203 points
5 Carlos Sainz, 202 points
6 Lewis Hamilton, 170 points
7 Lando Norris, 100 hours
8 Esteban Ocon, 66 points
9 Fernando Alonso, 59 points
10 Valtteri Bottas, 46 points
11 Daniel Ricciardo, 29 points
12 Sebastian Vettel, 24 points
13 Pierre Gasly, 23 points
15 Lance Stroll, 13 points
16 Mick Schumacher, 12 points
17 Yuki Tsounda, 11 points
18 Guanyu Zou, 6 points
19 Alexander Albon, 4 points
20 Nyck de Vries, 2 points
21 Nicholas Latifi, 0 points
22 Nick Hulkenberg, 0 points
