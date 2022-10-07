Grand Prix of Japan 2022: Live Stream, How to Watch on TV and Score Updates in Formula 1 2022
Image: VAVEL

ADVERTISEMENT

60 LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
11:09 PM8 minutes ago

Tune in here Grand Prix of Japan 2022 Live Score in Formula 1 2022

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Grand Prix of Japan 2022 match for in Formula 1 2022 on VAVEL US

Also, don't miss the details of what happens in the race of Mexican Checo Perez and the possibility that Max Verstappen could be the Formula 1 champion.

11:04 PM13 minutes ago

What time is Grand Prix of Japan 2022 event for Formula 1 2022?

This is the start time of the game Grand Prix of Japan 2022 of October 9th in several countries:

Argentina: 2:00 AM on ESPN and Star Plus

Bolivia: 1:00 AM on ESPN and Star Plus

Brazil: 2:00 AM on ESPN and Star Plus

Chile: 2:00 AM on ESPN and Star Plus

Colombia: 12:00 AM on ESPN and Star Plus

Ecuador: 12:00 AM on ESPN and Star Plus

United States (ET): 1:00 AM on ESPN and ESPN +

Spain: 7:00 AM

Mexico: 12:00 AM on Fox Sports Premium

Paraguay: 2:00 AM on ESPN and Star Plus

Peru: 12:00 AM on ESPN and Star Plus

Uruguay: 2:00 AM on ESPN and Star Plus

10:59 PM18 minutes ago

What happened in the last race? Singapore GP 2022

Last Sunday's Singapore Grand Prix had to be delayed a few minutes, but once it started it was red hot, where Mexican Sergio Perez dominated the race and, despite a 5-second penalty at the end, managed to take the victory (second for him this season) over Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz.

After the victory, Checo Perez sent to "shut up" the British press who had claimed that Red Bull had made a big mistake in hiring him, an issue of which he vindicated himself last Sunday.

"It means a lot to me. Every win is special, but I'm the kind of guy who always works under the radar and doesn't make a lot of noise. I knew I was going through a rough patch. There have been two races where I haven't been on the podium, but obviously the media makes a big fuss, probably because I'm Mexican, and they start making all these comparisons, (like) the biggest mistake Red Bull has ever made to bring in, so I'm super happy to get this win under my belt, and with such a strong performance today," he sentenced.

10:54 PM23 minutes ago

Can Max Verstappen be champion?

It should be noted that every race will be key, because if Max Verstappen takes the victory and Charles Leclerc finishes eighth or lower, as well as Checo Perez below fifth, the Dutchman could become once and for all the champion of this campaign.
Foto: Ap
Image: Ap
10:49 PM28 minutes ago

Formula 1 constructors' race standings

1 Red Bull, 576 points

2 Ferrari, 439 points

3 Mercedes AMG F1, 373 points

4 McLaren, 129 points

5 Alpine F1 Team, 125 points

6 Alfa Romeo Racing, 52 points

7 Aston Martin, 37 points

8 Haas F1 Team, 34 points

9 Alphatauri, 34 points

10 Williams, 6 points

10:44 PM33 minutes ago

Drivers' standings for the 2022 F1 season

1 Max Verstappen, 341 points

2 Charles Leclerc, 237 points

3 Sergio Perez, 235 points

4 George Russell, 203 points

5 Carlos Sainz, 202 points

6 Lewis Hamilton, 170 points

7 Lando Norris, 100 hours

8 Esteban Ocon, 66 points

9 Fernando Alonso, 59 points

10 Valtteri Bottas, 46 points

11 Daniel Ricciardo, 29 points

12 Sebastian Vettel, 24 points

13 Pierre Gasly, 23 points

15 Lance Stroll, 13 points

16 Mick Schumacher, 12 points

17 Yuki Tsounda, 11 points

18 Guanyu Zou, 6 points

19 Alexander Albon, 4 points

20 Nyck de Vries, 2 points

21 Nicholas Latifi, 0 points

22 Nick Hulkenberg, 0 points

10:39 PM38 minutes ago

Penultimate race in Asia

This is the penultimate race to be held in Asia, remembering that the last race of the competition will be held in Abu Dhabi on November 20. The following weeks will give way to several circuits in the American Continent.
10:34 PM43 minutes ago

The Kick-off

The Grand Prix of Japan 2022 of Formula 1 event will be played at the Suzuka Circuit, in Suzuka, Japan. The kick-off is scheduled at 1:00 am ET.
10:29 PMan hour ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of in Formula 1 2022: Grand Prix of Japan 2022!

My name is Adrian Hernandez and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL US.
VAVEL Logo