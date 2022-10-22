MotoGP Race: Live Stream, Results Updates and How to Watch Malaysian Grand Prix
Stay tuned for the Malaysian Grand Prix

In a few moments we will share with you the live preview of the Malaysian Grand Prix, as well as the latest information from the Sepang International Circuit. Don't miss any detail of the match with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
Where and how to watch the Malaysian Grand Prix?

The race of the Malaysian Grand Prix can be followed live on ESPN TV.

If you want to watch it online VAVEL ;is your best option.

What time is the Malaysian Grand Prix?

This is the start time of the race in several countries:
Argentina: 04:00 hrs.
Bolivia: 02:00 hrs.
Brazil: 03:00 hrs.
Chile: 02:00 hrs.
Colombia: 02:00 hrs.
Ecuador: 02:00 hrs
Spain: 9:00 hrs.
Mexico: 02:00 hrs.
Paraguay: 03:00 hrs.
Peru: 02:00 hrs.
Uruguay: 04:00 hrs.
Pole position and record for Jorge Martín

The Spanish rider achieved his fourth pole position of the year and did so by beating the Sepang circuit's track record;

 

Malaysian Grand Prix Grid Classification

1. Jorge Martín (1'57.790)

2. Enea Bastianini 

3. Marc Márquez

4. Marco Bezzecchi

5. Álex Rins

6. Luca Marini

7. Franco Morbidelli

8. Maverick Viñales

9. Francesco Bagnaia

10. Aleix Espargaró

11. Joan Mir

12. Fabio Quartararo

13. Brad Binder

14. Jack Muller

15. Cal Crutchlow

16. Fabio Di Giannantonio

17. Johann Zarco

18. Miguel Oliveira

19.  Remy Gardner

20. Pol Espargaro 

 21. Álex Márquez

22. Raúl Fernández

23. Tetsuta Nagashima

24. Darryn Binder

What does Bagnaia need to be world champion at the Malaysian Grand Prix?

The Italian driver has made a comeback and is placed leader of the last world championship after the Australian Grand Prix. He will have the first of two chances to become World Champion next Sunday. Bagnaia is 14 points ahead of Fabio Quartararo and 27 points ahead of Aleix Espargaró. If the Ducati rider wins the race and Fabio Quartararo does not finish on the podium he will be champion. Another possibility to win the title is to finish in second place for that he needs Aleix Espargaro not to win and Quartararo to finish second or worse;
Pol Espargaró sanctioned

The Spanish rider has received a three-place grid penalty for the Malaysian Grand Prix, which means he will start 20th despite finishing qualifying in tenth position. This was due to an unsafe rejoining of the track that caused a dangerous situation for Zarco in Free Practice 1 when there was a yellow flag on the track. The French rider spoke harshly about the penalty: "I saw him go long, but I didn't expect him to come back like he did. I was on a lap where I was trying to do well and I had to close the throttle to avoid it. We cannot close our eyes to these situations, because we know that for this kind of thing some people would call it criminal. While the annoyed Spanish rider defended himself: "I had to avoid the grass so as not to fall and get back on the track, that's why I ran into Johann. Apart from that, it was on the first lap of FP1, everyone was feeling out the track and how to get through that place. Also, the lap was cancelled for both of us because of the yellow flag. All things considered, I'm the first to admit it wasn't pretty. We shouldnít do this kind of thing, but you have to understand the whole picture of the story”.

Here is the video of the incident:
 

 

Background

It has been raced in the MotoGP premier class since 2002 at this circuit. The last winners at the Malaysian Grand Prix have been:

2002: Valentino Rossi
2003: Valentino Rossi
2004: Valentino Rossi
2005: Valentino Rossi
2006: Nicky Hayden
2007: Casey Stoner
2008: Valentino Rossi
2009: Valentino Rossi
2010: Jorge Lorenzo
2011: Casey Stoner
2012: Jorge Lorenzo
2013: Marc Marquez
2014: Marc Marquez
2015: Jorge Lorenzo
2016: Marc Marquez
2017: Marc Márquez
2018: Marc Márquez
2019: Marc Márquez
2020: Joan Mir
2021: Fabio Quartararo
 

Venue: The race will be held at the Sepang International Circuit, which was inaugurated in 1999. The circuit has a length of 5'543 kilometers and has 15 turns.

Race Preview

This will be the pená last race of the MotoGP World Championship and arrives at the Malaysian Grand Prix with advantage the Italian Bagnaia with 233 points, who has 14 points ahead of Fabio Quartararo who lost the lead in the last race. While the Spanish rider Aleix Espargaro is 27 points behind.
 
Welcome to VAVEL.COM's LIVE coverage of the Moto GP race at the Malaysian Grand Prix.

My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your antifrión for this match. We will offer you the analysis prior to the match and news here; live from VAVEL.
 
