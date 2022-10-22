Formula 1 Race: Live Stream, Results Updates and How to Watch United States Grand Prix

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay tuned for a live coverage of the United States Grand Prix
Where and how to watch the United States Grand Prix?
However, a good option is to follow it through VAVEL. com.
What time is the United States Grand Prix?
Argentina: 15:00 AM
Bolivia: 15:00 AM
Brazil: 16:00 AM
Chile: 15:00 AM
Colombia: 14:00 AM
Ecuador: 14:00 AM
USA (ET): 15:00 AM
Spain: 21:00 PM
Mexico: 14:00 AM
Paraguay: 15:00 AM
Peru: 15:00 AM
Uruguay: 15:00 AM
Venezuela: 15:00 AM
England : 20.00 AM
Australia : 05:00 AM
India: 00:30 AM
Pole position for Carlos Sainz
Red Bull founder passed away
Classification result
2. Charles Leclerc
3: Max Verstappen
4. Sergio Perez
5. Lewis Hamilton
6. George Russell
7. Lance Stroll.
8. Lando Norris
9. Fernando Alonso
10. Valtteri Bottas
11. Alex Albon
12. Sebastian Vettel
13. Pierre Gasly
14. Guanyu Zhou
15. Yuki Tsunoda
16. Kevin Magnussen
17. Daniel Ricciardo
18. Esteban Ocon
19. Mick Schumacher
20. Nicholas Latifi
To this we must apply the penalties to several drivers since Fernando Alonso, Mexican Sergio Perez and Zhou will have five penalty positions while Charles Leclerc 10 positions.
2 pilots to confirm the 2023 grid
Red Bull: Max Verstappen and Sergio Pérez
Mercedes: Lewis Hamilton and George Russell
Alpine: Ocon and Gasly
Alpha Tauri: Tsunoda and Nyck de Vries
Aston Martin: Lance Stroll and Fernando Alonso
Haas: Magnusen and to be confirmed
McLaren: Norris and Piastri
Williams: Albon and to be confirmed
Alfa Romeo: Zhou and Bottas
What does Red Bull need to become constructors' champion?
Background
2012: Lewis Hamilton
2013: Sebastian Vettel
2014: Lewis Hamilton
2015: Lewis Hamilton
2016: Lewis Hamilton
2017: Lewis Hamilton
2018: Kimi Raikkonen
2019: Valtteri Bottas
2021: Max Verstappen
Lewis Hamilton with six wins is the driver who has won the most times at the United States Grand Prix with six wins followed by Michael Schumacher with five wins. While the team that has won the most here has been Ferrari with ten victories.