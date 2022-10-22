Formula 1 Race: Live Stream, Results Updates and How to Watch United States Grand Prix
Photo; Formula 1

8:03 PMan hour ago

7:58 PMan hour ago

Where and how to watch the United States Grand Prix?

The U.S. Grand Prix race will start at 3:00 PM  and can be followed on ESPN.

However, a good option is to follow it through VAVEL. com.

7:53 PMan hour ago

What time is the United States Grand Prix?

This is the time the race starts in several countries:

Argentina: 15:00 AM
Bolivia: 15:00 AM
Brazil: 16:00 AM
Chile: 15:00 AM
Colombia: 14:00 AM
Ecuador: 14:00 AM
USA (ET): 15:00 AM
Spain: 21:00 PM
Mexico: 14:00 AM
Paraguay: 15:00 AM
Peru: 15:00 AM
Uruguay: 15:00 AM
Venezuela: 15:00 AM
England : 20.00 AM
Australia : 05:00 AM
India: 00:30 AM

7:48 PMan hour ago

Pole position for Carlos Sainz

Third pole position of the Spanish driver who thanks to a great third sector that allows him to start from the first position ahead of Max Verstappen who will be his main rival in the race, since Leclerc will start 12th after receiving the penalty.

 

7:43 PMan hour ago

Red Bull founder passed away

 Helmut Marko, founder of Red Bull, has died at the age of 78.  Mateschitz founded Red Bull GmbH in 1984, he was always interested in motorsport and became a patron of F1. In 2004 he took over the Jaguar F1 team and then started Red Bull, to which he later added Toro Rosso on the sporting ashes of Minardi.
7:38 PM2 hours ago

Classification result

1. Carlos Sainz

2. Charles Leclerc

3: Max Verstappen

4. Sergio Perez

5. Lewis Hamilton

6. George Russell

7. Lance Stroll.

8. Lando Norris

9.  Fernando Alonso

10.  Valtteri Bottas

11. Alex Albon

12. Sebastian Vettel

13. Pierre Gasly

14. Guanyu Zhou

15. Yuki Tsunoda

16. Kevin Magnussen

17. Daniel Ricciardo

18. Esteban Ocon

19. Mick Schumacher

20. Nicholas Latifi

To this we must apply the penalties to several drivers since Fernando Alonso, Mexican Sergio Perez and Zhou will have five penalty positions while Charles Leclerc 10 positions.

7:33 PM2 hours ago

2 pilots to confirm the 2023 grid

Ferrari: Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc

Red Bull: Max Verstappen and Sergio Pérez

Mercedes: Lewis Hamilton and George Russell

Alpine: Ocon and Gasly

Alpha Tauri: Tsunoda and Nyck de Vries

Aston Martin: Lance Stroll and Fernando Alonso

Haas: Magnusen and to be confirmed

McLaren: Norris and Piastri

Williams: Albon and to be confirmed

Alfa Romeo: Zhou and Bottas

7:28 PM2 hours ago

What does Red Bull need to become constructors' champion?

With Max Verstappen already Formula 1 World Champion, his second and both in a row, Red Bull wants to claim the constructors' championship and could do so here in the United States. Red Bull currently has 619 points while Ferrari has 454 points, a 191-point advantage. Max Verstappen and Mexican Sergio Perez only need to score 26 points between them. If the Red Bull team scores 19 more points than Ferrari, it will be champion. For there to be a fight in the next Grand Prix the Italian team has to score 19 points more than its rival.
7:23 PM2 hours ago

Background

Formula 1 has been racing at this circuit since 2012. Although before, the United States Grand Prix was held in other places such as Indianapolis and Phoenix. The winners in Austin have been: 

2012: Lewis Hamilton
2013: Sebastian Vettel
2014: Lewis Hamilton
2015: Lewis Hamilton
2016: Lewis Hamilton
2017: Lewis Hamilton
2018: Kimi Raikkonen
2019: Valtteri Bottas
2021: Max Verstappen

Lewis Hamilton with six wins is the driver who has won the most times at the United States Grand Prix with six wins followed by Michael Schumacher with five wins. While the team that has won the most here has been Ferrari with ten victories. 

7:18 PM2 hours ago

Venue: The race will be held at the Circuit of the Americas, located in the city of Austin. This circuit was inaugurated in 2012 and has 20 turns and a length of 5'513 kilometers and a capacity for 150,000 people.

Photo; DAZN
Photo; DAZN
7:13 PM2 hours ago

Race Preview

This Sunday will be disputed & aacute; the United States Grand Prix in which comes with the championship already decided, since Max Verstappen was proclaimed world champion in the last Grand Prix, the Japan. Although at stake is the second position in which Sergio Pé rez has 253 points, one more than Charles Leclerc. 
 
7:08 PM2 hours ago

