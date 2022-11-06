MotoGP Race: Live Stream, Result Updates and How to Watch Grand Prix of Valencia
1:01 AM2 hours ago

Stay tuned to follow the Grand Prix of Valencia

In a few moments we'll share with you the Valencia Grand Prix live preview, as well as the latest information from the Circuit Ricardo Tormo.
12:56 AM2 hours ago

How to watch the MotoGP race at the Valencia Grand Prix?

If you want to watch the Valencia Grand Prix live on TV, your option is ESPN.

However,  a good option is to follow it through VAVEL. com.

12:51 AM2 hours ago

What time is the MotoGP race at the Valencia Grand Prix?

This is the starting time for the race in several countries:

Argentina: 8:00 AM

Bolivia: 8:00 AM

Brazil: 9:00 AM

Chile: 8:00 AM

Colombia: 7:00 AM

Ecuador: 7:00 AM

USA (ET): 8:00 AM

Spain: 14:00 PM

Mexico: 7:00 AM

Paraguay: 8:00 AM

Peru: 8:00 AM

Uruguay: 8:00 AM

Venezuela: 8:00 AM

England: 13: 00 AM

Australia : 22:00 AM

India: 17:30 AM

12:46 AM2 hours ago

Pole position for Jorge Martín

Jorge Martín has qualified on pole position for the ninth time in MotoGP™, the fifth so far this season along with Qatar, the Americas, Australia and Malaysia and the second in a row in Valencia. His goal is to win for the second time in the category along with last year's Styrian GP and after achieving it he explained the following: "I did not expect the pole position at all, I did not have the weapons, but I took out the weapons and we have achieved it".

 

12:41 AM2 hours ago

Starting grid of the Valencia Grand Prix

1. Jorge Martín (1'29.621)
2. Marc Márquez
3. Jack Miller
4. Fabio Quartararo
5. Álex Rins
6. Maverick Viñales
7. Brad Binder
8. Francesco Bagnaia
9. Johann Zarco
10. Aleix Espargaró
11. Luca Marini
12. Joan Mir
13. Enea Bastianini
14. Miguel Oliveira
15. Álex Márquez
16. Franco Morbidelli
17. Cal Crutchlow
18. Marco Bezzecchi
19. Fabio Di Giannantonio
20. Remy Gardner
21. Takaaki Nakagami
22. Pol Espargaró
23. Raúl Fernández
24. Darryn Binder
 
12:36 AM2 hours ago

What do Bagnaia and Fabio Quartararo need to become World Champions?

The Italian will only need two points, i.e. if he finishes in the top 14 he will be champion without depending on Fabio Quartararo. While the chances for the Frenchman are more scarce since he needs to win the Grand Prix of Valencia and hope that Bagnaia finishes 15th or worse.

 

12:31 AM2 hours ago

Penalties for Marco Bezzecchi and Nagakami

Nagakami received a 3 place grid penalty after he was observed to be slow on the racing line and disturbed a rider. In addition Marco Bezzecchi received an official warning and a fine of 1,000 euros after he was observed making physical contact with a marshal in an aggressive and unprofessional manner. The Italian then went to ask for forgiveness, hereí the moment 

 

12:26 AM3 hours ago

Background

These have been the last winners at the Valencia Grand Prix

2002: Alex Barros
2003: Valentino Rossi
2004: Valentino Rossi
2005: Marco Melandri
2006: Troy Bayliss
2007: Dani Pedrosa
2008: Casey Stoner
2009: Dani Pedrosa
2010: Jorge Lorenzo
2011: Casey Stoner
2012: Dani Pedrosa
2013: Jorge Lorenzo
2014: Marc Marquez
2015: Jorge Lorenzo
2016: Jorge Lorenzo
2017: Dani Pedrosa
2018: Andrea Doviszioso
2019: Marc Marquez
2020: Franco Morbidelli
2021: Francesco Bagnai
Dani Pedrosa and Jorge Lorenzo with four wins each have won the most at the Valencia Grand Prix in the premier class. 

12:21 AM3 hours ago

Venue: The race will be held at the Circuit Ricardo Tormo, located in the Valencian Community, this circuit has a length of 4'005 kilometers and 14 curves. It also has a capacity for 120,000 spectators.

12:16 AM3 hours ago

Race Preview

This will be the last race of the 2022 MotoGP World Championship and comes with the World Championship lead at stake with only two contenders, Bagnaia and Fabio Quartararo. The Italian arrives at the Grand Prix of Valencia with a lead of 23 points over the Frenchman who defends the crown;
 
12:11 AM3 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.COM's LIVE coverage of the Moto GP race at the Valencia Grand Prix.

My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your antifrión for this match.
 
