MotoGP Race: Live Stream, Result Updates and How to Watch Grand Prix of Valencia

Stay tuned to follow the Grand Prix of Valencia
How to watch the MotoGP race at the Valencia Grand Prix?
However, a good option is to follow it through VAVEL. com.
What time is the MotoGP race at the Valencia Grand Prix?
Argentina: 8:00 AM
Bolivia: 8:00 AM
Brazil: 9:00 AM
Chile: 8:00 AM
Colombia: 7:00 AM
Ecuador: 7:00 AM
USA (ET): 8:00 AM
Spain: 14:00 PM
Mexico: 7:00 AM
Paraguay: 8:00 AM
Peru: 8:00 AM
Uruguay: 8:00 AM
Venezuela: 8:00 AM
England: 13: 00 AM
Australia : 22:00 AM
India: 17:30 AM
Pole position for Jorge Martín
Starting grid of the Valencia Grand Prix
2. Marc Márquez
3. Jack Miller
4. Fabio Quartararo
5. Álex Rins
6. Maverick Viñales
7. Brad Binder
8. Francesco Bagnaia
9. Johann Zarco
10. Aleix Espargaró
11. Luca Marini
12. Joan Mir
13. Enea Bastianini
14. Miguel Oliveira
15. Álex Márquez
16. Franco Morbidelli
17. Cal Crutchlow
18. Marco Bezzecchi
19. Fabio Di Giannantonio
20. Remy Gardner
21. Takaaki Nakagami
22. Pol Espargaró
23. Raúl Fernández
24. Darryn Binder
What do Bagnaia and Fabio Quartararo need to become World Champions?
Penalties for Marco Bezzecchi and Nagakami
Background
2002: Alex Barros
2003: Valentino Rossi
2004: Valentino Rossi
2005: Marco Melandri
2006: Troy Bayliss
2007: Dani Pedrosa
2008: Casey Stoner
2009: Dani Pedrosa
2010: Jorge Lorenzo
2011: Casey Stoner
2012: Dani Pedrosa
2013: Jorge Lorenzo
2014: Marc Marquez
2015: Jorge Lorenzo
2016: Jorge Lorenzo
2017: Dani Pedrosa
2018: Andrea Doviszioso
2019: Marc Marquez
2020: Franco Morbidelli
2021: Francesco Bagnai
Dani Pedrosa and Jorge Lorenzo with four wins each have won the most at the Valencia Grand Prix in the premier class.