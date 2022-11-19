Formula 1 Race: Live Stream, Result Updates and How to Watch Grand Prix of Abu Dhabi

ADVERTISEMENT
How to watch the Formula 1 race at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix?
However, a good option is to follow it through VAVEL. com.
What time is the Formula 1 race at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix?
Argentina: 8:00 AM
Bolivia: 8:00 AM
Brazil: 9:00 AM
Chile: 8:00 AM
Colombia: 7:00 AM
Ecuador: 7:00 AM
USA (ET): 8:00 AM
Spain: 14:00 PM
Mexico: 7:00 AM
Paraguay: 8:00 AM
Peru: 8:00 AM
Uruguay: 8:00 AM
Venezuela: 8:00 AM
England: 13: 00 AM
Australia : 22:00 AM
India: 17:30 AM
20th pole position for Max Verstappen
Qualifying at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
2. Sergio Pérez
3. Charles Leclerc
4. Carlos Sainz
5. Lewis Hamilton
6. George Russell
7. Lando Norris
8. Esteban Ocon
9. Sebastian Vettel
10. Daniel Ricciardo
11. Fernando Alonso
12. Yuki Tsunoda
13. Mick Schumacher
14. Lance Stroll
15. Guanyu Zhou
16. Kevin Magnussen
17. Pierre Gasly
18. Valtteri Bottas
19. Alexander Albon
20. Nicholas Latifi
Checó Perez goes for second place without Max Verstappen's help
Mick Schumacher already knows his replacement driver
Background
2009: Sebastian Vettel
2010: Sebastian Vettel
2011: Lewis Hamilton
2012: Kimi Raikkonen
2013: Sebastian Vettel
2014: Lewis Hamilton
2015: Nico Rosberg
2016: Lewis Hamilton
2017: Valtteri Bottas
2018: Lewis Hamilton
2019: Lewis Hamilton
2020: Max Verstappen
2021: Max Verstappen
The driver who has won most times at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix has been Lewis Hamilton who has won on five occasions, while Mercedes is the team with the most wins here, exactly with six triumphs.