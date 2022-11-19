Formula 1 Race: Live Stream, Result Updates and How to Watch Grand Prix of Abu Dhabi
Photo: VAVEL

ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
7:51 PM2 hours ago

Stay tuned for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

In a few moments, we will share with you the live preview of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, as well as the latest information from the Yas Marina Circuit. Stay tuned for the match with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
7:46 PM2 hours ago

How to watch the Formula 1 race at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix?

If you want to watch the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix live on TV, your option is ESPN.

However,  a good option is to follow it through VAVEL. com.

7:41 PM2 hours ago

What time is the Formula 1 race at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix?

This is the starting time for the race in several countries:

Argentina: 8:00 AM

Bolivia: 8:00 AM

Brazil: 9:00 AM

Chile: 8:00 AM

Colombia: 7:00 AM

Ecuador: 7:00 AM

USA (ET): 8:00 AM

Spain: 14:00 PM

Mexico: 7:00 AM

Paraguay: 8:00 AM

Peru: 8:00 AM

Uruguay: 8:00 AM

Venezuela: 8:00 AM

England: 13: 00 AM

Australia : 22:00 AM

India: 17:30 AM

7:36 PM2 hours ago

20th pole position for Max Verstappen

The two-time Formula 1 world champion will start for the seventh time this season from the pole position and ahead of his teammate, Sergio Pérez 

 

7:31 PM2 hours ago

Qualifying at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

1. Max Verstappen (1'23.824)

2. Sergio Pérez

3. Charles Leclerc 

4. Carlos Sainz

5. Lewis Hamilton

6. George Russell

7. Lando Norris

8. Esteban Ocon

9. Sebastian Vettel

10. Daniel Ricciardo 

11. Fernando Alonso

12. Yuki Tsunoda

13. Mick Schumacher

14. Lance Stroll

15. Guanyu Zhou

16. Kevin Magnussen

17. Pierre Gasly

18. Valtteri Bottas

19. Alexander Albon

20. Nicholas Latifi

7:26 PM2 hours ago

Checó Perez goes for second place without Max Verstappen's help

Troubled waters at Red Bull after the driver from the Netherlands did not let him pass on the last lap in Brazil to help him take second place. The Mexican driver made this curious statement after the end of the race: "If he has two world championships, it's thanks to me". Red Bull then wanted to ease tensions with a statement: "Unfortunately, Max was only informed in the final corner of the request to give up his place without all the necessary information being passed on. This put Max, who has always been an open and fair team player, in a compromising situation with little time to react, which was not our intention. After the race, Max spoke openly and honestly, which allowed both drivers to resolve any outstanding issues or concerns. The team accepts Max's reasoning, the conversation was a personal matter that will remain private between the team and no further comment will be made."
7:21 PM2 hours ago

Mick Schumacher already knows his replacement driver

The German will not be in Formula 1 next year, unless he signs for Williams next year because Haas has decided not to renew him. This driver has only scored 12 points this year. Mick announced the news on his social media with a statement: "This is going to be my last race with Haas F1 Team. I don't want to hide the fact that I am very disappointed by the decision not to renew my contract. However, I would like to thank both Haas and Ferrari for giving me this opportunity. These years together have helped me to mature both technically and personally. And especially when things become difficult, I have realized how much I love this sport." Finally Niko Hülkenberg will be the driver who will ride in the Haas
7:16 PM2 hours ago

Background

These have been the winners at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix: 

2009: Sebastian Vettel
2010: Sebastian Vettel
2011: Lewis Hamilton 
2012: Kimi Raikkonen 
2013: Sebastian Vettel
2014: Lewis Hamilton
2015: Nico Rosberg
2016: Lewis Hamilton
2017: Valtteri Bottas
2018: Lewis Hamilton
2019: Lewis Hamilton
2020: Max Verstappen
2021: Max Verstappen

The driver who has won most times at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix has been Lewis Hamilton who has won on five occasions, while Mercedes is the team with the most wins here, exactly with six triumphs. 

7:11 PM3 hours ago

Venue: The race will be held at the Yas Marina Circuit, located in the United Arab Emirates. It was inaugurated in 2009 and has a capacity for 60,000 spectators. It has 16 turns and a length of 5281 meters.

Photo: Trip Advisor
Photo: Trip Advisor
7:06 PM3 hours ago

Race Preview

This Sunday the 2002 Formula 1 season comes to an end with the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, where it will be a day of farewells. The World Championship is already decided, although there is still the fight for the second place between Sergio Pé rez and Charles Leclerc, where both have the same points, therefore the runner-up will be decided in this race;
 
7:01 PM3 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.COM's LIVE coverage of the Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix race.

My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your antifrión for this match. We will offer you the analysis prior to the match and news here; live from VAVEL.
 
VAVEL Logo