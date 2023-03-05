Formula 1 Race LIVE Updates: Results, Stream Info and How to Watch Bahrain Grand Prix 2023

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay tuned for live coverage of the Bahrain Grand Prix
Where and how to watch the Bahrain Grand Prix?
However a good option is to follow it throug is VAVEL
What time is the Formula 1 race at the Bahrain Grand Prix?
Argentina: 7:00 hrs.
Bolivia: 9:00 hrs.
Brazil: 10:00 hrs.
Chile: 9:00 hrs.
Colombia: 9:00 hrs.
Ecuador: 9:00 hrs.
Spain: 16:00 hrs.
México: 9:00 hrs.
Paraguay: 10: 00 hrs.
Peru: 9:00 hrs.
Uruguay: 11:00 hrs.
England: 15: 00 hrs
EEUU:10:00 hrs.
Australia: 00:00 hrs.
India: 19:15 hrs
The first pole position of the season went to ...
Bahrain Grand Prix standings (grid positions )
2. Sergio Pérez
3. Charles Leclerc
4. Carlos Sainz
5. Fernando Alonso
6. George Russell
7. Lewis Hamilton
8. Lance Stroll
9. Esteban Ocon
10. Nico Hulkenberg
12. Valtteri Bottas
13. Guanyu Zhou
14. Yuki Tsunoda
15. Alexander Albon
16. Logan Sargeant
17. Kevin Magnussen
18. Oscar Piastri
19. Nyck De Vries
20. Pierre Gasly
These are the 20 pilots of this new season
Red Bull: Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez
McLaren F1: Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri
Aston Martin: Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll
Alpine: Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly
Ferrari: Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz
AlphaTauri: Yuki Tsunoda and Nyck de Vries
Alfa Romeo: Valtteri Bottas and Guanyu Zhou
Haas: Kevin Magnussen and Nico Hulkenberg
Williams: Alex Albon and Logan Sargeant
Twelfth season in Formula 1 for Sergio Perez
Who were the winners of the Bahrain Grand Prix?
2004 Michael Schumacher
2005 Fernando Alonso
2006 Fernando Alonso
2007 Felipe Massa
2008 Felipe Massa
2009 Jenson Button
2010 Fernando Alonso
2011 No se disputó.
2012 Sebastian Vettel
2013 Sebastian Vettel
2014 Lewis Hamilton
2015 Lewis Hamilton
2016 Nico Rosberg
2017 Sebastian Vettel
2018 Sebastian Vettel
2019 Lewis Hamilton
2020 Lewis Hamilton
2021 Lewis Hamilton
2022: Charles Leclerc