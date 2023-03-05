Formula 1 Race LIVE Updates: Results, Stream Info and How to Watch Bahrain Grand Prix 2023
Update Live Commentary
Stay tuned for live coverage of the Bahrain Grand Prix

In a few moments we will share with you the Formula 1 race live, as well as the latest information from the Bahrain International Circuit. Don't miss any detail of the match with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
Where and how to watch the Bahrain Grand Prix?

The Formula 1 race at the Bahrain Grand Prix will be available on F1 TV

However a good option is to follow it throug is VAVEL

What time is the Formula 1 race at the Bahrain Grand Prix?

This is the kick-off time of the race in several countries

 Argentina: 7:00 hrs.

Bolivia: 9:00 hrs.

Brazil: 10:00 hrs.

Chile: 9:00 hrs.

Colombia: 9:00 hrs.

Ecuador: 9:00 hrs.

Spain: 16:00 hrs.

México: 9:00 hrs.

Paraguay: 10: 00 hrs.

Peru: 9:00 hrs.

Uruguay: 11:00 hrs.

England: 15: 00 hrs

EEUU:10:00 hrs.

Australia: 00:00 hrs.

India: 19:15 hrs

The first pole position of the season went to ...

Max Verstappen took his 21st career pole position and first of the season ahead of teammate Sergio Pérez and Charles Leclerc.
Bahrain Grand Prix standings (grid positions )

1. Max Verstappen

2. Sergio Pérez

3. Charles Leclerc

4. Carlos Sainz

5. Fernando Alonso

6. George Russell

7. Lewis Hamilton

8. Lance Stroll

9. Esteban Ocon

10. Nico Hulkenberg

12. Valtteri Bottas

13. Guanyu Zhou

14. Yuki Tsunoda

15. Alexander Albon

16. Logan Sargeant

17. Kevin Magnussen

18. Oscar Piastri

19. Nyck De Vries

20. Pierre Gasly

These are the 20 pilots of this new season

Mercedes: Lewis Hamilton and George Russell 
Red Bull: Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez
 McLaren F1: Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri 
 Aston Martin: Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll
 Alpine: Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly 
 Ferrari: Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz
AlphaTauri: Yuki Tsunoda and Nyck de Vries 
 Alfa Romeo: Valtteri Bottas and Guanyu Zhou
 Haas: Kevin Magnussen and Nico Hulkenberg
 Williams: Alex Albon and Logan Sargeant
Twelfth season in Formula 1 for Sergio Perez

Sergio Perez came to Formula 1 in 2011 in the hands of Sauber and there he spent his first two years. Already in 2013 he went to Mclaren where he spent only one year and the following year he signed for Racing Point where he stayed until 2020 and precisely that year he achieved his first race as a Formula 1 driver. In 2021 he came to Red Bull and in his first year he achieved a victory and fourth place in the standings and last year finished third with two victories and adding his first pole position of his life. This is his third year at Red Bull and he is aiming to improve on his recent season's numbers.
Who were the winners of the Bahrain Grand Prix?

Lewis Hamilton is the driver who has won the Bahrain Grand Prix the most times with 5 victories, ahead of Sebastian Vettel (4) and Fernando Alonso (3). While Ferrari is the constructor team with the most victories achieved, seven in total, the last one in 2022 with the victory of Charles Leclerc. The fastest lap of this circuit is Pedro de la Rosa achieved in 2005 with a time of 1:31.447 that he achieved in 2015. These are the winners here:

2004 Michael Schumacher

2005 Fernando Alonso

2006 Fernando Alonso 

2007 Felipe Massa

2008 Felipe Massa 

2009 Jenson Button

2010 Fernando Alonso 

2011 No se disputó.

2012 Sebastian Vettel

2013 Sebastian Vettel 

2014 Lewis Hamilton

2015 Lewis Hamilton

2016 Nico Rosberg

2017 Sebastian Vettel 

2018 Sebastian Vettel 

2019 Lewis Hamilton 

2020 Lewis Hamilton 

2021 Lewis Hamilton 

2022: Charles Leclerc

Circuit

The first race of the 2023 season will be held at the international circuit of Bahrain, a Middle Eastern country. The first Formula 1 race held here was in 2004 and 17 editions have been held since then. The 2011 race was suspended due to the critical situation the country was going through. The circuit is 5.412 kilometers long. It has 15 curves, six of them are to the left and nine to the right. It was inaugurated on March 17, 2004 and has a capacity for 70000 spectators.
The 2023 Formula 1 season begins

This Sunday, Formula 1 kicks off with the Bahrain Grand Prix. This will be the 74th season in the Formula 1 World Championship and will be the longest in history with 23 Grand Prix starting this March 5th and its final date on November 26th. Max Verstappen, reigning champion, defends his title as champion after winning his second title last season;
 
Welcome to VAVEL.COM's LIVE coverage of the 2023 Bahrain Grand Prix Formula 1 race.

My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your antifrión for this race. We will offer you the analysis prior to the race and news here; live from VAVEL.
 
