Race Portugal GP LIVE Updates: Results, Stream Info and How to Watch MotoGP

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay tuned to follow the Grand Prix of Portugal
How to watch the MotoGP race at the Portuguese Grand Prix?
However, a good option is to follow it through VAVEL. com.
What time is the MotoGP race at the Portuguese Grand Prix?
Argentina: 8:00 AM
Bolivia: 8:00 AM
Brazil: 9:00 AM
Chile: 8:00 AM
Colombia: 7:00 AM
Ecuador: 7:00 AM
USA (ET): 8:00 AM
Spain: 15:00 PM
Mexico: 7:00 AM
Paraguay: 8:00 AM
Peru: 8:00 AM
Uruguay: 8:00 AM
Venezuela: 8:00 AM
England: 13: 00 AM
Australia : 22:00 AM
India: 17:30 AM
Bagnaia wins first ever sprint race in MotoGP history
How th first points of the season were distributed
1. Francesco Bagnaia - 12 points
2. Jorge Martín - 9 points
3. Marc Márquez - 7 points
4. Jack Miller - 6 points
5. Maverick Viñales - 5 points
6. Aleix Espargaró - 4 points
7. Miguel Oliveira - 3 points
8. Johann Zarco - 2 points
9. Álex Márquez - 1 point
Starting grid for the Portuguese Grand Prix
2. Francesco Bagnaia (+0.064)
3. Jorge Martín (+0.164)
4. Miguel Oliveira
5. Jack miller
6. Enea Bastianini
7. Maverick Viñales
8. Marco Bezzecchi
9. Luca Marini
10. Johann Zarco
11. Fabio Quartararo
12. Aleix Espargaró
13. Álex Márquez
14. Joan Mir
15. Brad Mir
16. Álex Rins
17. Franco Morbidelli
18. Takaaki Nakagami
19. Augusto Fernández
20. Raúl Fernández
21. Fabio Di Giannantonio
Teams and riders for the 2023 MotoGP season
Ducati Team: Pecco Bagnaia and Enea Bastianini
Monster Energy Yamaha: Fabio Quartararo and Franco Morbidelli
Red Bull KTM Factory: Brad Binder and Jack Miller
Aprilia Racing: Aleix Espargaró y and Maverick Viñales
Pramac Racing: Jorge Martín and Johann Zarco
LCR Honda: Alex Rins and Takaaki Nakagami
GasGas Factory Racing (Tech3): Pol Espargaró and Augusto Fernández
RNF MotoGP Team: Raúl Fernández and Miguel Oliveira
VR46 Racing Team: Marco Bezzecchi and Luca Marini
Gresini Racing MotoGP: Álex Márquez and Fabio Di Giannantonio
Who have been the latest winners of the Portuguese Grand Prix?
These have been the last winners:
2002: Valentino Rossi
2003: Valentino Rossi
2004: Valentino Rossi
2005: Alex Barros
2006: Toni Elias
2007: Valentino Rossi
2008: Jorge Lorenzo
2009: Jorge Lorenzo
2010: Jorge Lorenzo
2011: Dani Pedrosa
2012: Casey Stoner
2020: Miguel Oliveira
2021: Fabio Quartararo
2022: Fabio Quartararo