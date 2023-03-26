Race Portugal GP LIVE Updates: Results, Stream Info and How to Watch MotoGP
Photo: VAVEL

4:00 AMan hour ago

Stay tuned to follow the Grand Prix of Portugal

In a few moments we'll share with you the Portuguese Grand Prix live preview, as well as the latest information from the Algarve International Race Track. Don't miss any detail of the race with VAVEL's up-to-the-minute live online coverage.
3:55 AMan hour ago

How to watch the MotoGP race at the Portuguese Grand Prix?

If you want to watch the Portuguese Grand Prix live on TV, your option is ESPN.

However,  a good option is to follow it through VAVEL. com.

3:50 AMan hour ago

What time is the MotoGP race at the Portuguese Grand Prix?

This is the starting time for the race in several countries:

Argentina: 8:00 AM

Bolivia: 8:00 AM

Brazil: 9:00 AM

Chile: 8:00 AM

Colombia: 7:00 AM

Ecuador: 7:00 AM

USA (ET): 8:00 AM

Spain: 15:00 PM

Mexico: 7:00 AM

Paraguay: 8:00 AM

Peru: 8:00 AM

Uruguay: 8:00 AM

Venezuela: 8:00 AM

England: 13: 00 AM

Australia : 22:00 AM

India: 17:30 AM

3:45 AMan hour ago

Bagnaia wins first ever sprint race in MotoGP history

The Italian rider and reigning world champion has won the first sprint race in MotoGP history. Bagnaia commented that he was happy: "I'm happy to win the first sprint race in history, but it's a strange feeling because the long race is tomorrow. Today the goal was the top 3, so we achieved it. In any case, it was a fun race, we all had the soft tire that allows us to push, I expected a fight with Jorge and Marc, but not with Miller, but I'm happy for him. On his plan for tomorrow he said that "today I was pushing hard from the beginning, but the wind was blowing in the opposite direction compared to the test and yesterday. Tomorrow will be different because we will have to manage tires and normal race situations. The good thing is that I have already checked the performance of all the riders and I think that the riders in front will be the same".

 

3:40 AMan hour ago

How th first points of the season were distributed

With the sprint race, the first points were awarded. These were the riders who have released their locker: 
1. Francesco Bagnaia - 12 points
2. Jorge Martín - 9 points
3. Marc Márquez - 7 points
4. Jack Miller - 6 points
5. Maverick Viñales - 5 points
6. Aleix Espargaró - 4 points
7. Miguel Oliveira - 3 points
8. Johann Zarco - 2 points
9. Álex Márquez - 1 point
3:35 AMan hour ago

Starting grid for the Portuguese Grand Prix

1. Marc Márquez 

2. Francesco Bagnaia (+0.064)

3. Jorge Martín (+0.164)

4. Miguel Oliveira

5. Jack miller

6. Enea Bastianini

7. Maverick Viñales

8. Marco Bezzecchi

9. Luca Marini

10. Johann Zarco

11. Fabio Quartararo

12. Aleix Espargaró

13. Álex Márquez

14. Joan Mir

15. Brad Mir

16. Álex Rins

17. Franco Morbidelli

18. Takaaki Nakagami

19. Augusto Fernández

20. Raúl Fernández

21. Fabio Di Giannantonio

3:30 AMan hour ago

Teams and riders for the 2023 MotoGP season

Repsol Honda Team: Marc Márquez and Joan Mir

Ducati Team: Pecco Bagnaia and Enea Bastianini

Monster Energy Yamaha: Fabio Quartararo and Franco Morbidelli

Red Bull KTM Factory: Brad Binder and Jack Miller

Aprilia Racing: Aleix Espargaró  y and Maverick Viñales

Pramac Racing: Jorge Martín and Johann Zarco

LCR Honda: Alex Rins and Takaaki Nakagami

GasGas Factory Racing (Tech3): Pol Espargaró and Augusto Fernández

RNF MotoGP Team: Raúl Fernández and Miguel Oliveira

VR46 Racing Team: Marco Bezzecchi and Luca Marini

Gresini Racing MotoGP: Álex Márquez and Fabio Di Giannantonio

3:25 AMan hour ago

Who have been the latest winners of the Portuguese Grand Prix?

The rider who has won most times in the Portuguese Grand Prix with four victories in the premier class for the Italian Valentino Rossi, three Jorge Lorenzo. While the team that has triumphed the most has been Yamaha with six, one more than Honda. Since 2020 the Portuguese Grand Prix is disputed in Algarve before it has done so in Estoril.
These have been the last winners:
2002: Valentino Rossi
2003: Valentino Rossi
2004: Valentino Rossi
2005: Alex Barros
2006: Toni Elias
2007: Valentino Rossi
2008: Jorge Lorenzo
2009: Jorge Lorenzo
2010: Jorge Lorenzo
2011: Dani Pedrosa
2012: Casey Stoner
2020: Miguel Oliveira
2021: Fabio Quartararo
2022: Fabio Quartararo
3:20 AMan hour ago

The Circuit

The race will be held at the circuit of the Algarve International Race Track, which is located in the Algarve region of Portugal. It was inaugurated in 2008, a length of 4653 meters, 15 curves and a capacity for 100,000 spectators.
Photo: DAZN
Photo: DAZN
3:15 AM2 hours ago

The 2023 MotoGP season begins

This weekend has started the MotoGP World Championship in this 2023 where it will have 21 Grand Prix and it does so in the last weekend in Portugal. The Italian Bagnaia defends the crown after winning last year's World Championship which was decided in the last race;
 
3:10 AM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.COM's LIVE coverage of the Moto GP race at the Portuguese Grand Prix.

My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your antifrión for this race. We will offer you the analysis prior to the race and news here; live from VAVEL.
 
