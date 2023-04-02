Argentina GP Race LIVE Updates: Results, Stream Info and How to Watch MotoGP 2023

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay tuned to watch the Grand Prix of Argentina
How to watch the MotoGP race at the Argentine Grand Prix?
However, a good option is to follow it through VAVEL. com.
What is the time of the Argentine Grand Prix MotoGP race?
Argentina: 1:00 PM
Bolivia: 12:00 PM
Brazil: 1:00 PM
Chile: 1:00 PM
Colombia: 11:00 AM
Ecuador: 11:00 AM
United States (ET): 12:00 PM
Spain: 7:00 PM
Mexico: 11:00 AM
Paraguay: 1:00 PM
Peru: 11:00 AM in
Uruguay: 2:00 PM
Brad Binder came from behind to win the sprint race
Top 10 of the Sprint Race
2. Marco Bezzecchi (9 pts.)
3. Luca Marini (7 pts.)
4. Franco Morbidelli (6 pts.)
5. Álex Márquez (5 pts.)
6. Francesco Bagnaia (4 pts.)
7. Maverick Viñales (3 pts.)
8. Jorge Martín (2 pts.)
9. Fabio Quartararo (1 pto.)
10. Jack Miller (0 pts.)
Starting grid for the Argentine Grand Prix
2. Marco Bezzecchi
3. Francesco Bagnaia
4. Franco Morbidelli
5. Maverick Viñales
6. Johann Zarco
7. Luca Marini
8. Jorge Martín
9. Aleix Espargaró
10. Fabio Quartararo
11. Takaaki Nakagami
12. Alex Rins
13. Raúl Fernández
14. Fabio Di Giannantonio
15. Brad Binder
16. Augusto Fernández
18. Joan Mir
Four drivers to miss the Argentine Grand Prix
These have been the last winners of the Argentine Grand Prix
The winners who have won at the Argentine GP have been:
2014: Marc Márquez
2015: Valentino Rossi
2016: Marc Márquez
2017: Maverick Viñales
2018: Cal Crutchlow
2019: Marc Márquez
2022: Aleix Espargaro
The rider who has won the most times in the premier class at this circuit has been Marc Márquez with three victories. While Honda is the constructor team with more victories at this circuit, in total four.