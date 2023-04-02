Argentina GP Race LIVE Updates: Results, Stream Info and How to Watch MotoGP 2023

7:00 AMan hour ago

In a few moments we'll share with you the live preview of the Argentine Grand Prix, as well as the latest information from the Autonomous International Race Track of Termas de Rio Hondo. Don't miss any detail of the race with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
6:55 AMan hour ago

How to watch the MotoGP race at the Argentine Grand Prix?

If you want to watch the Argentine Grand Prix live on TV, your option is ESPN.

However,  a good option is to follow it through VAVEL. com.

6:50 AMan hour ago

What is the time of the Argentine Grand Prix MotoGP race?

This is the starting time of the race in several countries:

Argentina: 1:00 PM 
Bolivia: 12:00 PM 

Brazil: 1:00 PM

Chile: 1:00 PM 

Colombia: 11:00 AM

Ecuador: 11:00 AM 

United States (ET): 12:00 PM

Spain: 7:00 PM

Mexico: 11:00 AM 

Paraguay: 1:00 PM 

Peru: 11:00 AM in

Uruguay: 2:00 PM 

6:45 AMan hour ago

Brad Binder came from behind to win the sprint race

The South African rider, who started from fifteenth position, came from behind to win the second sprint race of the season. "I think I made my best start ever. I've been getting it before, but not as good as this one. I went into Turn 1 and I just went to the maximum. When I came out of that corner I couldn't believe I was fourth or fifth. I felt really good from the first lap, so I got to the front as soon as possible. There are times when everything comes together. At the end I could hear the Ducati behind. In the end they were going to have to overtake me by being very aggressive. I'm going to try to do it again tomorrow, but it's completely different when there are 25 laps to go, because you can't be as aggressive as I was today," said the KTM rider.

 

6:40 AMan hour ago

Top 10 of the Sprint Race

1. Brad Binder (12 pts.)

2. Marco Bezzecchi (9 pts.)

3. Luca Marini (7 pts.)

4. Franco Morbidelli (6 pts.)

5. Álex Márquez (5 pts.)

6. Francesco Bagnaia (4 pts.)

7. Maverick Viñales (3 pts.)

8. Jorge Martín (2 pts.)

9. Fabio Quartararo (1 pto.)

10. Jack Miller (0 pts.)

6:35 AMan hour ago

Starting grid for the Argentine Grand Prix

1. Álex Márquez 

2. Marco Bezzecchi 

3. Francesco Bagnaia

4. Franco Morbidelli

5. Maverick Viñales

6. Johann Zarco

7. Luca Marini

8. Jorge Martín

9. Aleix Espargaró

10. Fabio Quartararo

11. Takaaki Nakagami

12. Alex Rins

13. Raúl Fernández

14. Fabio Di Giannantonio

15. Brad Binder

16. Augusto Fernández

18. Joan Mir

6:30 AMan hour ago

Four drivers to miss the Argentine Grand Prix

The 2023 MotoGP season got off to a bumpy start, resulting in four withdrawals for the second round of the MotoGP World Championship. First of all, Pol Espargaró, who crashed heavily in practice, will be out for the next few months. Enea Bastianini, who broke his right scapula after a fall in the sprint, will not be in Argentina either, as well as Marc Márquez, who made a mistake in Portugal and took Oliveira, who will not be able to be in this Grand Prix either.
Photo: MotoGP
Photo: MotoGP
6:25 AMan hour ago

These have been the last winners of the Argentine Grand Prix

This will be the seventh race to be held in the Moto GP World Championship throughout history. The circuit record is held by Valentino Rossi since 2015 with a time of 1'39.019.
 The winners who have won at the Argentine GP have been: 
2014: Marc Márquez 
2015: Valentino Rossi 
2016: Marc Márquez 
2017: Maverick Viñales
 2018: Cal Crutchlow 
2019: Marc Márquez
2022: Aleix Espargaro 
The rider who has won the most times in the premier class at this circuit has been Marc Márquez with three victories. While Honda is the constructor team with more victories at this circuit, in total four.
6:20 AM2 hours ago

The circuit

The race will be held at the International Race Track of Termas de Rí o Hondo, located in the province of Santiago del Estero. The circuit was inaugurated in May 2008 and has a capacity for 60000 spectators. It has a length of 4,806 meters, in addition to 9 right turns and 5 left turns, with a long uphill straight of 1,070 meters, and an average width of 16 meters.
Photo: MotoGP
Photo: MotoGP
6:15 AM2 hours ago

Second race in the 2023 MotoGP season

This weekend is the second Grand Prix of the MotoGP season, a week after the first one in Portugal where Bagnaia did a double by winning the sprint and then the race. The Italian is the leader of the World Championship and also the reigning champion.
 
6:10 AM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.COM's LIVE coverage of the Moto GP race at the Argentine Grand Prix.

My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your antifrión for this race. We will offer you the analysis prior to the race and news here; live from VAVEL.
 
