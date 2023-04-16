Americas GP: LIVE Updates: Results, Stream Info and How to Watch MotoGP 2023

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay tuned to follow the Grand Prix of the Americas
How to watch the MotoGP race at the Grand Prix of the Americas?
However, a good option is to follow it through VAVEL. com.
What time is the Grand Prix of the Americas MotoGP race?
Argentina: 4 p.m.
Australia: 6 a.m.
Bolivia: 3 p.m.
Brazil: 4 p.m.
Chile: 4 p.m.
Colombia: 14 hours
Ecuador: 14 hours
Spain: 21 hours
United States (New York): 3 p.m.
United States (Los Angeles): 11 hours
India: 1 hour
Japan: 4 hours
Mexico: 13 hours
Nigeria: 20 hours
Paraguay: 16 hours
Peru: 14 hours
United Kingdom: 19 hours
Francesco Bagnaia wins the sprint from start to finish
Top 10 of the Sprint Race
2. Álex Rins (9 pts.)
3. Jorge Martín (7 pts.)
4. Aleix Espargaró (6 pts.)
5. Brad Binder (5 pts.)
6. Marco Bezzecchi (4 pts.)
7. Luca Marini (3 pts.)
8. Miguel Oliveira (2 pts.)
9. Jack Miller (1 pto.)
10. Maverick Viñales (0 pts.)
Grand Prix of the Americas starting grid
2. Álex Rins
3. Luca Marini
4. Álex Márquez
5. Marco Bezzecchi
6. Aleix Espargaró
7. Fabio Quartararo
8. Maverick Viñales
9. Johann Zarco
10. Jack Miller
11. Brad Binder
12. Jorge Martín
13. Joan Mir
14. Franco Morbidelli
15. Miguel Oliveira
16. Fabio Di Giannantonio
17. Takaaki Nakgami
18. Michele Pirro
19. Raúl Fernández
20. Augusto Fernández
21. Stefan Bradl
22. Jonas Folger
Marc Márquez does not arrive at the Grand Prix of the Americas, while Miguel Oliveira will race
While Miguel Oliveira will be in the Grand Prix of Americas, after the accident he had in the Grand Prix of Portugal after Marc Márquez's mistake and caused his withdrawal from the Grand Prix of Argentina.
These have been the last winners of the Grand Prix of the Americas
The winners who have won at the Americas GP have been:
2013: Marc Márquez
2014: Marc Márquez
2015: Marc Márquez
2016: Marc Márquez
2017: Marc Márquez
2018: Marc Márquez
2019: Alex Rins
2021: Marc Márquez
2022: Enea Bastianini