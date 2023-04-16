Americas GP: LIVE Updates: Results, Stream Info and How to Watch MotoGP 2023
Photo: VAVEL

10:00 AMan hour ago

9:55 AMan hour ago

How to watch the MotoGP race at the Grand Prix of the Americas?

If you want to watch the Grand Prix of America live on TV, your option is ESPN.

However,  a good option is to follow it through VAVEL. com.

9:50 AMan hour ago

What time is the Grand Prix of the Americas MotoGP race?

This is the start time of the race in several countries:

Argentina: 4 p.m.
Australia: 6 a.m. 
Bolivia: 3 p.m. 
Brazil: 4 p.m.
Chile: 4 p.m. 
Colombia: 14 hours 
Ecuador: 14 hours 
Spain: 21 hours 
United States (New York): 3 p.m. 
United States (Los Angeles): 11 hours 
India: 1 hour 
Japan: 4 hours 
Mexico: 13 hours 
Nigeria: 20 hours 
Paraguay: 16 hours 
Peru: 14 hours
United Kingdom: 19 hours 

9:45 AMan hour ago

Francesco Bagnaia wins the sprint from start to finish

The Italian rider who took the lead on the first lap 1 takes the win in the sprint race, the second, as he also won it in Portugal and adds 12 points. "I started well, I tried to push and impose my rhythm. The conditions today were tricky because of the high temperature of the asphalt and I slid a lot. We have to focus on tomorrow's race, as it will be much harder. In any case, I'm very happy," said Bagnaia after his victory in the sprint race.

 

9:40 AMan hour ago

Top 10 of the Sprint Race

1. Francesco Bagnaia (12 pts.)
2. Álex Rins (9 pts.)
3. Jorge Martín (7 pts.)
4. Aleix Espargaró (6 pts.)
5. Brad Binder (5 pts.)
6. Marco Bezzecchi (4 pts.)
7. Luca Marini (3 pts.)
8. Miguel Oliveira (2 pts.)
9. Jack Miller (1 pto.)
10. Maverick Viñales (0 pts.)
9:35 AM2 hours ago

Grand Prix of the Americas starting grid

1. Francesco Bagnaia (2:01.892)

2. Álex Rins

3. Luca Marini

4. Álex Márquez

5. Marco Bezzecchi

6. Aleix Espargaró

7. Fabio Quartararo

8. Maverick Viñales

9. Johann Zarco

10. Jack Miller

11. Brad Binder

12. Jorge Martín

13. Joan Mir

14. Franco Morbidelli

15. Miguel Oliveira

16. Fabio Di Giannantonio

17. Takaaki Nakgami

18. Michele Pirro

19. Raúl Fernández

20. Augusto Fernández

21. Stefan Bradl

22. Jonas Folger

9:30 AM2 hours ago

Marc Márquez does not arrive at the Grand Prix of the Americas, while Miguel Oliveira will race

The Spanish rider who has won seven times will not be at the Grand Prix of the Americas and so he announced on his social networks: "Hello everyone. I have just had a CT scan and it has been seen that the bone is still in the process of consolidation. After evaluating it with the medical team led by Dr. Ignacio Roger de Oña, we have decided not to take any risk and, therefore, I will not be able to ride in Austin". German rider Stefan Bradl will replace Marc Márquez in this Grand Prix. 


While Miguel Oliveira will be in the Grand Prix of Americas, after the accident he had in the Grand Prix of Portugal after Marc Márquez's mistake and caused his withdrawal from the Grand Prix of Argentina.

9:25 AM2 hours ago

These have been the last winners of the Grand Prix of the Americas

Tenth race to be held at the Circuit of the Americas where the rider who has won most times has been Marc Marquez, who has won seven times at this circuit, while Honda seven times also the constructor team with more victories in the premier class at this circuit. 


The winners who have won at the Americas GP have been:
2013: Marc Márquez
2014: Marc Márquez
2015: Marc Márquez 
2016: Marc Márquez
2017: Marc Márquez
2018: Marc Márquez
2019: Alex Rins
2021: Marc Márquez 
2022: Enea Bastianini

9:20 AM2 hours ago

The circuit

The race will be held at the Circuit of the Americas, which was inaugurated in October 2012 and has a capacity for 150,000 spectators. This circuit has a length of 5'513 kilometers and has 20 turns.
9:15 AM2 hours ago

Third race in the 2023 MotoGP season

This weekend sees the third Grand Prix of the MotoGP season, the Grand Prix of the Americas, 14 days after the Grand Prix of Argentina in which Marco Bezzecchi took victory and is now the World Championship leader with 50 points, nine more than his compatriot Bagnaia.
9:10 AM2 hours ago

