Race Spain Grand Prix LIVE Updates: Results, Stream Info and How to Watch MotoGP

What time is the MotoGP race at the Spanish Grand Prix?
Argentina: 8:00 AM
Bolivia: 8:00 AM
Brazil: 9:00 AM
Chile: 8:00 AM
Colombia: 7:00 AM
Ecuador: 7:00 AM
USA (ET): 8:00 AM
Spain: 3:00 PM
Mexico: 7:00 AM
Paraguay: 8:00 AM
Peru: 8:00 AM
Uruguay: 8:00 AM
Venezuela: 8:00 AM
England: 13: 00 AM
Australia : 22:00 AM
India: 17:30 AM
Brad Binder takes his second sprint
Top 10 of the Sprint Race
2. Francesco Bagnaia (9 pts.)
3. Jack Miller (7 pts.)
4. Jorge Martín (6 pts.)
5. Miguel Oliveira (5 pts.)
6. Dani Pedrosa (4 pts.)
7. Maverick Viñales (3 pts.)
8. Johann Zarco (2 pts.)
9. Marco Bezzecchi (1 pts.)
10. Luca Marini (0 pts.)
Starting grid for the Spanish Grand Prix
2. Jack Miller (+0.221)
3. Jorge Martín (+0.242)
4. Brad Binder
5. Francesco Bagnaia
6. Dani Pedrosa
7. Miguel Oliveira
8. Johann Zarco
9. Luca Marini
10. Maverick Viñales
11. Takaaki Nakagami
12. Álex Márquez
13. Marco Bezzecchi
14. Franco Morbidelli
15. Fabio Di Giannantonio
16. Fabio Quartararo
17. Raúl Fernández
18. Álex Rins
19. Stefan Bradl
20. Joan Mir
21. Augusto Fernández
22. Jonas Folger
23. Iker Lecuona
Dani Pedrosa returns
These have been the last winners of the Spanish Grand Prix
2003: Valentino Rossi
2004: Sete Gibernau
2005: Valentino Rossi
2006: Loris Capirossi
2007: Valentino Rossi
2008: Dani Pedrosa
2009: Valentino Rossi
2010: Jorge Lorenzo
2011: Jorge Lorenzo
2012: Casey Stoner
2013: Dani Pedrosa
2014: Marc Marquez
2015: Jorge Lorenzo
2016: Valentino Rossi
2017: Dani Pedrosa
2018: Marc Márquez
2019: Marc Márquez
2020: Fabio Quartararo
2021: Jack Miller
2022: Francesco Bagnaia
The rider who has won the most times at the Jerez circuit in the premier class has been Valentino Rossi with a total of six victories. While the team with the most victories is Honda with ten in MotoGp, while two menus have been used in the MotoGP category.