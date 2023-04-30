Race Spain Grand Prix LIVE Updates: Results, Stream Info and How to Watch MotoGP
Stay tuned to follow the Grand Prix of Spain

In a few moments we will share with you the live preview of the Spanish Grand Prix, as well as the latest information from the Circuito de Jerez. Don't miss any detail of the race with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
How to watch the MotoGP race at the Spanish Grand Prix?

If you want to watch the Spanish Grand Prix live on television, your option is ESPN.
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL is your best option.
What time is the MotoGP race at the Spanish Grand Prix?

This is the starting time of the race in several countries:
Argentina: 8:00 AM

Bolivia: 8:00 AM

Brazil: 9:00 AM

Chile: 8:00 AM

Colombia: 7:00 AM

Ecuador: 7:00 AM

USA (ET): 8:00 AM

Spain: 3:00 PM

Mexico: 7:00 AM

Paraguay: 8:00 AM

Peru: 8:00 AM

Uruguay: 8:00 AM

Venezuela: 8:00 AM

England: 13: 00 AM

Australia : 22:00 AM

India: 17:30 AM

Brad Binder takes his second sprint

Brad Binder has won the sprint race of the Spanish Grand Prix that started with a red flag after an accident on the first lap. This is the second sprint of the season for the South African rider. This is what Binder said at the end of the sprint: "Today was a difficult day. The tires gave me several scares, but I tried to stay close to Jack and fight until the end. Many thanks to the team for this double".

 

Top 10 of the Sprint Race

1. Brad Binder (12 pts.)
2. Francesco Bagnaia (9 pts.)
3. Jack Miller (7 pts.)
4. Jorge Martín (6 pts.)
5. Miguel Oliveira (5 pts.)
6. Dani Pedrosa (4 pts.)
7. Maverick Viñales (3 pts.)
8. Johann Zarco (2 pts.)
9. Marco Bezzecchi (1 pts.)
10. Luca Marini (0 pts.)
Starting grid for the Spanish Grand Prix

1. Aleix Espargaró (1:37.216)
2. Jack Miller (+0.221)
3. Jorge Martín (+0.242)
4. Brad Binder
5. Francesco Bagnaia
6. Dani Pedrosa 
7. Miguel Oliveira
8. Johann Zarco
9. Luca Marini
10. Maverick Viñales
11. Takaaki Nakagami
12. Álex Márquez
13. Marco Bezzecchi
14. Franco Morbidelli
15. Fabio Di Giannantonio
16. Fabio Quartararo
17. Raúl Fernández
18. Álex Rins
19. Stefan Bradl
20. Joan Mir
21. Augusto Fernández
22. Jonas Folger
23. Iker Lecuona
Dani Pedrosa returns

The Spanish rider retired in 2018, but this weekend he is back on a motorcycle to compete in a Grand Prix after receiving a Wild Card from the Grand Prix of Jerez to ride with the KTM team. He already knows what it's like to win at this circuit, he has done it three times and was the fastest on Friday in free practice 1, while tomorrow he will start from sixth position.
Photo: Getty Images
Photo: Getty Images
These have been the last winners of the Spanish Grand Prix

2002: Valentino Rossi 

2003: Valentino Rossi

2004: Sete Gibernau

2005: Valentino Rossi

2006: Loris Capirossi

2007: Valentino Rossi

2008: Dani Pedrosa

2009: Valentino Rossi 

2010: Jorge Lorenzo

2011: Jorge Lorenzo

2012: Casey Stoner

2013: Dani Pedrosa

2014: Marc Marquez

2015: Jorge Lorenzo

2016: Valentino Rossi

2017: Dani Pedrosa

2018: Marc Márquez

2019: Marc Márquez

2020: Fabio Quartararo 

2021: Jack Miller 

2022: Francesco Bagnaia 

The rider who has won the most times at the Jerez circuit in the premier class has been Valentino Rossi with a total of six victories. While the team with the most victories is Honda with ten in MotoGp, while two menus have been used in the MotoGP category.

The Circuit

The race will be held at the Circuito de Jerez which is located in the province of Cadiz. It was inaugurated on December 8, 1985 and has a capacity for 125,000 spectators. It has a length of 4'423 kilometers and has 13 curves.
Fourth race of 2023 in MotoGP

We reach the fourth Grand Prix of the MotoGP World Championship after the passage through America, the championship returns to Europe with the Grand Prix of Spain in the city of Jerez where it arrives after the victory of Alex Rins in the Grand Prix of the Americas and with Marco Bezzecchi at the top of the table ahead of his compatriot Bagnaia who fell in the last two races;
 
Welcome to VAVEL.COM's LIVE coverage of the Moto GP race at the Spanish Grand Prix.

Welcome to VAVEL.COM's LIVE coverage of the Moto GP race at the Spanish Grand Prix.
 
